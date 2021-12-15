HS Espoo | A thief walked around a moving car for an unknown reason in Espoo – Then tracking work began in Some, but the yacht ended in a sad discovery

A light truck stolen from Espoo was quickly found, as the sight-seeing car received numerous sightings. Now, however, it should be taken for repair.

Thief hid an truck from an Espoo-moving company in a small parking garage in Vantaa that attracted attention.

The car of a company called Ez Services was probably stolen from Lintuvaara on Sunday night. The disappearance was noticed the next morning.

“The car was supposed to start moving. Fortunately, another car was introduced, ”said the business owner Filip Mircheski says.

Small After the search, Mircheski called the police and shared a picture of the car with the Puskaradio Espoo Facebook group. There were numerous visual observations. It’s no wonder, as the car is big and has a picture of the movers on the side.

On Tuesday morning, the police called and said that the car was in a parking garage in Vantaa.

“It wasn’t a place everyone knew. Nothing was meant to be found when we went to get a car. ”

The parking garage that the thief drove into was too small for the car.

Although the car was found, the story didn’t end quite happily: the thief seems to have driven the car so recklessly that it’s not usable right now.

“The car is so big that it usually doesn’t fit in the parking garage. It had clearly hit a wall in the parking garage, ”says Mircheski.

In addition, the metal pipes on the roof of the parking garage have scratched the car’s roof from scratches.

According to Mirchesk, the thief has not been seized so far. The thief had left no traces of himself on the truck. So nothing can be deduced as to why the car was stolen.

A Facebook group carved that a thief might be a lust mover.