Saturday, February 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Espoo | A spinning robot amuses a school in Espoo – Without it, a 14-year-old with cancer wouldn’t see his friends

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Espoo | A spinning robot amuses a school in Espoo – Without it, a 14-year-old with cancer wouldn’t see his friends

The sympathetic and skillful AV1 robot brings school lessons and friends to the home of 14-year-old cancer patient Verner.

From Espoo Verner Stockus enters the hall from his room and responds to the fist salute. During the last three years, Finns have also learned alternative ways to shake hands due to the risk of infection.

Verneri returns to his room and sits down at his desk. In front, behind the window, a piece of Espoo’s Suvela opens up, where Verneri, 14, lives with his parents and two brothers.

#Espoo #spinning #robot #amuses #school #Espoo #14yearold #cancer #wouldnt #friends

See also  Cabinet wants to give student living at home basic grant of 91 euros
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 | Because Alonso’s demanding approach is a boost for Aston Martin

F1 | Because Alonso's demanding approach is a boost for Aston Martin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result