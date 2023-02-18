HS Espoo | A spinning robot amuses a school in Espoo – Without it, a 14-year-old with cancer wouldn’t see his friends

The sympathetic and skillful AV1 robot brings school lessons and friends to the home of 14-year-old cancer patient Verner.

From Espoo Verner Stockus enters the hall from his room and responds to the fist salute. During the last three years, Finns have also learned alternative ways to shake hands due to the risk of infection.

Verneri returns to his room and sits down at his desk. In front, behind the window, a piece of Espoo’s Suvela opens up, where Verneri, 14, lives with his parents and two brothers.