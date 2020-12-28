HS Espoo | A special sight at the Leppävaara inland swimming pool: last summer’s water was left in the pool for the winter – What is it about?

The reader of HS drew attention to a special sight in Leppävaara, Espoo: water had been left in the 50-meter fitness swimming pool of an inland swimming pool for the winter.

Espoo The Leppävaara underground swimming pool has long been put on its winter rolls.

On Tapan’s Day, a reader of HS Espoo noticed when passing by the swimming pool that water had been left in the swimming pool’s 50-meter fitness swimming pool, which had also covered a thin ice cover.

It’s a question of a sports champion To Arto Järvinen known.

“This is an every winter measure and a requirement for the pool manufacturer to keep the pool structures in good condition,” he says.

Water from the previous summer left in the fitness pool for the winter will be drained in the spring. The pool is then cleaned and new water is discharged.

The children’s pool as well as the multi-purpose pool on the other hand have been emptied for the winter.

Last the winter was mild. Only a slight ridge formed on the surface of the fitness pool. Usually an ice layer about 40 centimeters thick forms in the basin.

Järvinen says that the pool is not damaged even by severe frost.

“Ice forms in the pool vertically, and there is a small gap between the ice and the pool, so the ice doesn’t stick to the edges of the pool. It kind of floats neatly on it. There will hardly be such severe frosts that the ice will reach the bottom. ”

By the pool summer commissioning begins when there are enough plus degrees and for long enough.

“Then maintenance is carried out that, in addition to the temperature levels, requires that it does not rain. Many have wondered why the inland swimming season does not start earlier in the spring, but it is really influenced by many factors. ”

Once the ice has melted, a temperature must be expected at which the necessary acidifications and pool washes can be carried out. They will not succeed in the cold.

“In addition, filling a pool of two thousand cubic meters of water will take time, as will chemicalization and other measures. Yes, it will take time to make the pool suitable for swimming. ”

The pool was taken into use in May 2016, when the expansion and renovation of the Leppävaara swimming pool was completed. Next spring, swimmers are promised something new again, as a new outdoor gym will be opened in the inland swimming pool.