HS Espoo | A sight like from a fantasy book: a fairy-tale rainbow shines in the darkness of the churchyard in Espoo

The light artwork will delight those passing by Espoo’s Kirkkopuisto for another week. The Rainbow River piece was designed by the artist group Flowers of Life.

The work was made by the artist group Flowers of Life and is part of Espoo’s 50 years as a city celebration year.

The work produced by the city of Espoo is in Kirkkopuisto and was inspired by “the valley-like shape of the terrain, the trees and the Espoonjoki flowing through the area”.

The work, which combines UV light technology and textile material, is built on different levels, from tree branches to the ground level.

The light artwork is intended to be experienced in the dark, so you should head to Kirkkopuisto in the evening.

The light work is on display until January 6. Access to viewing the work is free.