HS Espoo | A rare bird was photographed eating in its own way in Espoo – Exotic sight must not be disturbed under any circumstances

Photographer Juha Metso spotted a rare king fisherman in Espoo on Friday.

It was a handsome individual who was just eating out. The bird of prey stood out from the environment.

“I’ve been dealing with birds since the early 1970s. I photographed the bird with a long, 600 mm tube from a distance, because the bird must not be disturbed under any circumstances, ”says Metso.

The kingfisher is one of the rarest nesting birds in Finland. Therefore, Helsingin Sanomat does not reveal the exact location where the bird was observed.

The king fisherman has an eye-catchingly beautiful coloring.

Birdlife Finland spokesman Jan Södersved says that there are currently an estimated twenty pairs nesting in Finland.

“Every winter, a bird stays to try to overwinter in Finnish conditions. During a mild winter, they can survive, ”Södersved estimates.

Because the bird looks attention-grabbing beautiful and exotic, it may arouse people’s interest. On the other hand, it may have a fatal effect on the survival of the bird.

According to Södersved, the king fisherman uses the low light hours to find food and prey. A bird is famous for its way of throwing prey fish into the air before grabbing the fish with its throat head or tail first.

If a king fisherman experiences an unnecessary disturbance, he must not eat enough.

“The bird may die in poor condition.”

The king fisherman must not be disturbed. The disturbance can, at worst, result in the death of a bird.

Birdlifen Södersved’s instruction for bird watchers and photographers would be that it is not worth approaching a bird in the hope of a good picture.

“King fishermen should be given peace of mind to fish and eat.”

However, if a bird happens to be observed by chance, the observation is allowed to be enjoyed.

“Without disturbing the bird, you can watch it. If the bird changes places, it is a sign that the bird is disturbed, ”Södersved concludes.

Corrigendum January 24, 2022 at 3:40 pm: Corrected quote from Jan Södersved about the wintering of a king fisherman. Earlier in the text, it was wrong to read that some king fishermen nest in Finland in the winter. In reality, some birds are trying to winter in Finland.

