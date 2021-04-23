HS Espoo | A polite parrot visited a construction site in Saunalahti – Builders served delicacies to a lost bird in a break

A special guest flew to the house site in Saunalahti, Espoo. The yellow cockatoo was fed and delivered to the Animal Shelter.

Thursday construction workers toiling on the site of a detached house noticed a special guest in Saunalahti, Espoo: A yellow parrot wondered at the construction site.

The workers wondered what should be done to the parrot. Eventually it was caught.

The parrot was temperate and kind, and did not struggle against it at all.

The bird was taken to a warm construction site where it was served with water and pieces of vegetables picked between the fins. At times, the bird chirped its songs as a polite thank you for the service it received.

Then the construction workers called the rescue service.

Western Uusimaa rescue safety trainer Antti Sjöblom got the job done.

“After all, this wasn’t the actual rescue mission, but there was no information about the owner and the builders themselves couldn’t help the parrot,” Sjöblom says.

He hurried to the scene.

“This was humanitarian aid.”

Sjöblom describes a yellow, rather compact parrot as a very beautiful bird.

“It sounded really beautiful. It sang in the construction site container. ”

The parrot let Sjöblom catch himself with the wounds. Sjöblom then placed the bird in a cardboard box in which he had previously made air holes.

After that, the journey to Viikki Animal Hospital began.

“There in the box, the bird chirped to see if anyone could hear.”

Sjöblomin according to the animal seemed very tame. This raised doubts as to whether the bird was healthy.

“Rarely does an animal let some calmly catch the unknown. It was not known if everything was fine or how long the bird had been on the run. ”

The Western Uusimaa Rescue Department published On their Facebook page parrot story. In addition, the rescue service reminded the livestock to become active in the spring.

“Trying to keep them in their circles, even if they have a hard whimper for adventures”, The Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department said in a message.

From Saunalahti, the bird traveled to Helsinki at the bottom of a cardboard box. There, too, the bird chirped.­

What does the bird belong now?

After a short round of playing, HS Espoo found the bird’s current location.

Currently, the parrot is staying at Viikki Discovery Animal House in Helsinki.

The animal house is said to be probably a young and healthy male cockatoo male. The bird is described by animal keepers as a perky friend.

Now the animal house is trying to reach the owner of the cockatoo. If the owner cannot be found within 15 days, the bird will move to the Helsinki Animal Welfare Association to look for a new home.

