HS Espoo | A mother from Espoo thought feverishly of a surprise for her car-crazy son – Maarit Vesterinen stepped forward, curving up in front of a four-year-old who was stunned by a dream car and picked up.

Elias Müller loves cars. Mother Saara Sutinen came up with a memorable birthday present for her son.

Elias Müller is an automies spirit and blood. She loves cars.

“Elias is an incredible car crazy. She knows all the car brands and always lists which car she comes across, ”says the mother Saara Sutinen.

Elias from Espoo in particular is excited about Volkswagen’s bubble cars.

“Whenever Elias sees a bubble wrapper, he screams in the back seat.”

Elias turns four today, Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Mother Sutinen wanted to arrange a pleasant surprise for Elias.

Saara Sutinen asked in the Facebook Puskaradio Espoo group if there was a bubble bouncer in the yard that could be used for a short ride and explored.

“My husband and I were a little skeptical at first that we might find a bullshit,” Sutinen says.

There was an active response to the posting, and a suitable car was soon found.

“A lot of people were ready to help,” Sutinen rejoices.

On Sunday Sutinen’s family was outdoors in Kukkumäki. Elias had not been told anything about the surprise.

“We told Elias we were going down the road to look at the cars.”

Then Bubble Volcano curled around the corner.

“Elias snorted that bumblebee car,” Sutinen says. The name Bumblebee comes from the Transformers toy where the car turns into a robot.

The car slowed down and stopped.

“At first, Elias was really embarrassed,” Sutinen says.

The arrival of the bubble wrapper was considered a surprise until the last.­

The car ajoi Maarit Vesterinen, who heard about the search warrant for the bubbler. Vesterinen Kuplavolkkari is on the museum register, which means that the car can be driven 30 days a year.

Vesterinen took Elias and his father Edgar Müllerin for a few hours drive around Espoo. During this time, Elias had time to admire the car and the scenery.

“Elias is clearly a car mechanic. I had to look at the engine, examine the trunk and feel everything from the lights on, ”Vesterinen says.

Vesterinen had decorated the back seat with balloons and a teddy bear in honor of his birthday. In addition, he brought a gift bag with small cars.

“It was really wonderful to get to drive when someone got so much joy. I usually drive alone or with a dog, but if someone enjoys the car and the ride so much, I immediately go cruising, ”Vesterinen says.

Elias Müller calls bubble wrappers bumblebee cars.­

Kindergarten Elias Müller left on Monday morning, pushing with enthusiasm.

“He was going to tell everyone that he got on a bubble wrap,” Sutinen laughs.

Mom was also happy about the events as Elias got wonderful memories of the bubble wrap.

On Facebook, the story of Elias’ car trip has already garnered thousands of likes and numerous comments.

“The hairs rose upright when I read the comments. This became a fabulous story. ”

