HS Espoo | A mother from Espoo teaches her children to go to school through a gloomy and damp metal pipe – “The shortest and safest route”

In Kurttila, Espoo, the school route for many children runs along an old metal pipe. Now mother Satu Jauho explains why she is sending her children there.

When The home is located in Kurttila, Espoo, and the school is located in the neighboring district of Vanttila, which means that children have to cross – or fall below – the busy Kauklahdenväylä during their school trip.

In practice, there are three options: the official underpass, Laitmaninportti on Kurtinmalmi, a sheltered road at Maasillantie without traffic lights, and the Hepmortinportti, an unofficial underpass that is not covered by city maintenance.