HS Espoo | A man from Espoo realized how “absurd” conscripts’ everyday life is – A game was born that leaves no one cold

In the first version of the Finnish Army Simulator game, created by Jeri Haapavuo from Espoo, the player goes through the first four weeks of military service. The program includes marching, shooting, evening shirts and donuts from the military home.

When a group of young adults sit in a restaurant for the evening or gather after a sauna evening, the talk often turns to one thing: the army.

In the stories, they reminisce about their own service times, when shells were flying, sawing in the forest, and cabinets were meticulously hammered.

In the old days, inti stories were the work of young men, but nowadays women who have been in the army also take part in telling them.

It has only been a matter of time when you can experience all of that virtually.

Now you can.

Finnish Army Simulator is a game where the player goes through the basic training of the army and meets the most remarkable service colleagues.

Novice and training equipment and weaponry.

Game idea left Espoo Jeri Haapavuon about his own army experiences from 2011. Haapavuo has a master’s degree in engineering, an IT project manager by profession and a second lieutenant in the military.

“After going to Inti, I immediately realized how absurd a place it is. The next thought was that someone should turn it into a game,” says Haapavuo.

The idea of ​​a computer game was natural to Haapavuo, as he had spent his childhood and youth playing games.

The first ones Haapavuo started his business coding games already when he was in elementary school.

“It didn’t come to fruition, and it hasn’t since. When I was at university, I decided that I had to get something published,” says Haapavuo.

“I founded the Please Be Patient joint-stock company, and soon after that the first game was born. The int simulator is now another one.”

The decision to make a game set in the army was made five years ago. When the idea started to become clearer and the code was born, many others also became interested in making the game.

In the end, a total of about 30 people have made the game as a hobby over the years.

The view from behind the gas mask. The rookie also participates in the mask tightness test in the game.

Finnish Army Simulator was released on January 13th and can be purchased from the Steams online store. The first version is intended for Windows computers.

“It’s about the early access version, which means the game is still unfinished in terms of content. Now the player can go through the first four weeks of service. The intention is that there will be at least four more weeks this year,” says Haapavuo.

In the game, you march, shoot, make a bed, eat donuts from the military home and go on evening and weekend days off.

That is, everything that a rookie has to experience at the beginning of his service.

“In the game, you meet the most special service colleagues, for whom the model has been sought from own experiences, stories sent by fans and memories dug up from the internet,” says Haapavuo.

“Many characters are caricature-like, because humor is an essential part of the gaming experience.”

In the simulator, the monks of the military home do not gain weight, unlike in real life.

The player must take care of three different metrics: military, physical condition and mental health to get through the game.

Mental health can be affected, for example, by whether or not the neighbor accepts Taina’s invitation to come to the village on weekends. Dating can go well, but it can also cause mental health problems.

“If the mental health meter drops to zero, it ends and you have to take the milk train home.”

There are mini-games within the game, such as marching or shooting, where the player can measure up against other players around the world. Those who are successful rise high on the ranking lists.

Haapavuo’s plans are also to bring different training branches into the game in the future, such as, for example, the operation of the mortar company, or the everyday life of the Junior and Reserve Officer School.

The military police maintain order in the Finnish Army Simulator.

Game may bring many nostalgic memories of their own Indian days. Younger boys and girls may be interested in whether such a thing really exists.

The question arises: has the Defense Forces already been in contact?

“A few officers have asked a little about the content and made sure that there is nothing to keep secret in the game. However, the defense forces are not involved in the production of the game in any way.”