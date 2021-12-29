HS Espoo | A magnificent sight in Espoo: Tour skaters created a huge work on the sea ice – Snow shovels and brushes as tools

Four touring skaters grabbed shovels and brushes and carried out an ice work in front of Klobben.

Espoon A magnificent piece of ice art was published in Soukanranta, in front of the Klobben peninsula, yesterday.

The background of the project was four touring skaters.

“For a few weeks, the sea ice had absolutely wonderful conditions for touring skaters, and we’ve enjoyed it tremendously. Now that it was snowing on the snow, the skaters were sad, ”says the touring skater living in Pirkanmaa. Elina Leinonen.

“We then wondered how we could enjoy the ice that is under the snow. We decided to make a new kind of snow artwork. ”

Leinonen and other touring skaters packed snow shovels and brushes with them.

Then one of the skaters, Janne Pyykkö, outlined a spiral-shaped snake on ice.

In recent years, Pyykkö has become known for its various activities related to hiking and the environment. A year ago in February, Pyykkö worked with 11 volunteers on the Löfkulla Golf Course a giant snow drawing.

When the ice work was completed, snowfall was promised for the same evening.

Clobbenin in the foreground it took three hours for the skaters to create snow.

According to Elina Leinonen, each skater got their own block for art. The blocks formed a whole.

“We dug out the snow so that black steel ice came out. The work is based on the contrast of black ice and white snow, ”says Leinonen.

Pyykkö then photographed the work.

“It’s a volatile art of the moment,” says Leinonen.

“Already when we were doing the work, we knew that snow and wind would bury the work underneath that night. It has its own charm. ”