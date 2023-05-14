HS Espoo | A journalist found rare snails in his yard – And ate them

Journalist Matti Huuskonen found rare wine hill farms in his backyard. In Europe, they are a great delicacy, and they make a meal even in Finland.

“Hereand here”, snail entrepreneur and restaurateur Teemu Laakko points to the backyard of a terraced house in Espoo.

Two old golf balls rest on the lawn.

We bend down to take a closer look. No, they are not balls, and they do not rest.

Conchs have horns on the outside and are hard but slow going.

The pale green, muscular body looks like a winged thumb or a small stingray. The contact with the ground is dense, soft, feeling everything. What is left behind is a scum, which in time dries into a silvery silk, silk tea.

“Vineyard farms, Helix pomatiathe biggest in Europe and the most sought after in the gastronomic world”, Laakko introduces.

Teemu Laakko has picked a wine hill house from the middle of the fields to examine. The meeting in the yard of a terraced house in Espoo is the first of its kind. The species is very familiar to Laakko from Piedmont in Italy, but not from Finnish nature.

Shells have been a part of Laakko’s life since the turn of the 2000s, when he started as the chef at Timbaal, a snail restaurant in Porvoo. Today, he imports conch shells and industry supplies, sells in an online store and serves food at the restaurant he owns in Fryysarinranta. The garage has its own kennel.

Kerta is still the first time he sees wine hill farms alive in Finnish nature. It’s no wonder. The species is said to have been brought to Finland in the Middle Ages as a fasting food for monks, but unlike, for example, Spanish snails or grove snails, vine snails are bad at spreading to new areas.

In Laji.fi, there are only more than 200 observations of wine hill farms, mostly from southern Finland, the northernmost from Jyväskylä. The associations are small and local. The wintering burrows, which are a few centimeters deep, remain the same year after year.

In the garden, the animal brings pure joy instead of destruction.

Or well, joy and happiness, at least for someone like Teemu Laako for the connoisseur, for the connoisseur. In the WhatsApp group of the housing company, there is another voice on the clock: you can collect and take away, absolutely you can.

The Viinimäki snail is the largest and oldest living snail in Europe. In Finland, it is a rare alien species that is found in small colonies mainly in southern and southeastern Finland.

We investigate With Laako, neighbors’ yards too, but only in my own.

In the end, there are 17 shells in the pile.

Laakko is willing to take as many of them as he can give. Will try to see if it would be successful to garden them. Instead, he has brought changelings from his kennel, sagrini snails (Helix aspersa). They’re almost as big and delicious as grapevines, but much easier to garden.

In terms of reproduction power aspers are closer to rabbits than pandas.

We agreed on a division. Laakko gets 13, I take four.

I decide to name them. But how do you name a conch, a dioecious creature with male and female, male and female counsels?

Name, name days, everyone had such a good time, let one of them be Putte!

Flute, Violin.

Brother-Sister Ponteva.

Purpose is to prepare home-cooked food from snails, own and other people’s.

It just doesn’t work like that and you won’t get it.

The snails may have eaten tongues or other poisonous things in the garden. Therefore, they must be kept on a cleansing diet for a few days. During that time, the contents of the intestine change. The poo, which used to be so soil black, turns floury white or tomato red.

With Laako’s instructions, I am decorating a temporary home for snails in the old cage of pet mice. Cucumber and tomato slices, shredded lettuce, wheat flour and water for the base. The lid of a Turkish yogurt jar qualifies as a water container.

Inside, snails begin to climb the walls.

It rarely starts to pop. A similar sound comes from a falling conch.

Teemu Laakko moves the conch shells collected from the garden into an old mouse cage. There they spend about a week getting rid of possible toxins that can accumulate in the body from, for example, tongues.

It wears out week. It’s time to kill the snails and cook them.

Grieving the wife. He has had time to get attached to Putte and the others.

I slide the molluscs off the walls of the cage and drop them into the boiling water one by one. The water turns pale green. Foam rises to the surface, a memory comes to mind Botticelli’s from the painting The Birth of Venus.

What is created from the foam of the sea, what from the seashell?

The first cooking time takes ten minutes. At the end of it, the shells are quickly cooled. The meat is hooked out of the shell. We pluck out the liver and other soft internal organs. Dip the remaining part in coarse salt.

Salt drives the mucus from the meat.

The second time softens the shells and takes at least an hour. The broth contains chicken fondue, white wine and onion, as well as a bouquet garni, a bouquet of spices tied with bay leaves, thyme and parsley.

I remember Teemu Laako’s advice. Leemi can quietly smile.

Snails are killed like crabs, by dropping them into strongly boiling water.

The first cooking time takes ten minutes. After that, the meat is dug out of the shell with, for example, a snail’s fork or a toothpick. The liver and other soft internal organs are cut or plucked from the edible part.

Conch meat in cucumber-sour cream stew.

I’ll put it the oven to heat up and the table is set.

A fiery Nduja spiced butter and a gentle cucumber and sour cream stew are prepared. We finish the portions, put them in the oven and let them bake.

Butter bubbles, Parmesan browns.

Let’s pour a sour grand cru from the Alsace region into the glasses.

Let’s dip the bread into the fat. Let’s get the conch on the fork. The taste is mild and pleasant, with a hint of resistance when chewing. The meat is low-fat, but the portions as a whole are the fasting food of an abbot rather than a postulant, a probationer.

Let’s eat Flute, eat Violin and eat Putte.

Brother-Sisko avoids the pot and the oven.

Its fate is different. What would a garden be without its matri-patriarch?

Matti Huuskonen serves ready-made snails to Sirpa Huuskonen. The hot snails that came out of the oven are transferred from the pan to a plate with snail tongs. White bread and tart white wine from the Alsace region are enjoyed with shellfish.

One in the tongs, the other in the fork. Matti Huuskonen appreciates home cooking.

Preparation instructions:

Nduja snails in snail shells Four servings Preparation time about half an hour 24 ready-to-use wine cellars SEASONED BUTTER: 150 g of butter 2–3 cloves of garlic ½ tsp fennel seeds ½ cup (90 g) nduja (Italian salami paste) 4 tablespoons of rapeseed oil 30 g finely grated parmesan 2 teaspoons sriracha ½–1 tsp fresh thyme 1 teaspoon of sugar ½ tsp salt IN ADDITION: 24 conch shells ■ Heat the butter for a while in the microwave so that the butter softens a little. Peel and mince the garlic cloves. Grind the fennel seeds in a mortar. ■ Put all the ingredients for the spiced butter in a tall bowl and puree with a hand blender into a paste. Transfer the paste to a piping bag. ■ Fill the conch shells by first squeezing a little paste into the shell, then add the conch meat and fill to the end with the paste. ■ Place the shells face up on the snail pan. Bake at 200 degrees until the paste starts to boil. This takes 5-10 minutes depending on the oven. After that, bake for another minute. ■ Serve with white bread baked on the root. Recipe: Teemu Laakko