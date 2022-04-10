HS Espoo | A huge trailer born of a “dirty idea” went on sale – The three-storey mobile palace is the only one of its kind in Finland

A huge trailer went on sale in Espoo. The entrepreneur explains why he built an impractical mobile palace.

When age is coming, many people are starting to map out summer festivals where the accommodation option is a tent.

The tent is a special place because it is usually never comfortable to sleep there. It is always too cold, humid or hot. Or under hurts a stone.

But now the summer festivals can once again put on an almanac, for sold online a trailer with a bed, shower, sauna, fridge, bar cabinet and private beer tap.

The crowds heavening in the heat can be watched from the rooftop terrace. The price of a trailer in Espoo is a couple of hundred thousand euros.

These sofas can be converted into beds if necessary.

But who has used the trailer before and what has been done there? And who needs that kind of giant that looks like a doupat motorhome?

The answer is known to the owner of the car, the CEO of Raiski.com, a company that leases advertising vehicles Vesa Raiski.

“We did a trailer at an Estonian body factory in 2001. It was such a crazy whim.”

Vesa Raiski got a crazy whim and commissioned a massive trailer. Now is the time to give up the “baby”.

The idea for the massive trailer came when Raiski was at an advertising event with his previous self-made trailer. A representative of the hardware store chain Rautia came to him and admired Raiski’s trailer at the time. He thought out loud that maybe the chain should have its own VIP truck. Raiski got excited.

“I made a model truck out of the track and went to present it to Rautia.”

After a while, an answer came.

“They said the idea is so dirty that you have to get involved.”

The trailer was used by Rautia for more than ten years.

Budget for the trailer was about 600,000 euros. Raiski leased the end result to the hardware store. For more than ten years, it toured all over Finland in the colors of the chain. According to Raiski, travel days accumulated at best in about 200 years.

Most of the events in the trailer were public events.

“For example, when the new Sewage Act came in, we had a sewage tour that told people what kind of cottage booths were available.”

Employee training sessions were also held at the trailer. This was all a bit on the sidelines of where the trailer was originally designed.

“It is designed as a VIP truck for recreational use by dealers,” says Raiski.

Then Rautia merged with K-Rautos and the entire brand disappeared. Since then, the trailer has been leased to other companies.

Now Raiski thinks the time is ripe for selling.

“Sometimes a baby has to give up.”

According to Raiski, the wagon has aroused a lot of interest. It has been inquired about by construction companies and motorsport enthusiasts, among others. So far, however, no buyer has been found. The reason is perhaps the high price request: in the auction, the price will rise to about 200,000–250,000 euros.

“Making a new one today would cost about 800,000 euros. And there is no such thing in Finland. ”

