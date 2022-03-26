HS Espoo | A huge shopping paradise of 100 Commercial Premises will be opened in Espoo – HS got acquainted with Lippulaiva, which is one of the largest shopping centers in Finland

HS visited the premises of the new Lippulaiva shopping center a week before the opening. The video shows everything in the new center of Espoonlahti.

In the Gulf of Espoo the long-awaited shopping center will soon open. HS visited the shopping center Lippulaiva before its opening.

Citycon, which is building the shopping center, assures that the opening will be held next Thursday, even though the eyes of the layman in the center look unfinished shortly before the h-moment.

Business Director Mari Laaksonen has visited the site almost daily for the past three months, and in his eyes the situation on the site looks good.

“Visible progress is currently being made by leaps and bounds.”

The furnishing of the grocery store was underway when HS visited the Flagship.

The center, built by Citycon and built by Skanska, has a total of 150,000 square meters, of which approximately 44,000 square meters is retail space. That means about a hundred retail spaces.

“All but a few of them have been leased,” says Laaksonen.

All the entrepreneurs of the nearby and smaller temporary shopping center Pikkulaiva, which was originally intended to be temporary, will move here to new premises – and in addition, a whole host of new ones will come.

HS visited the Flagship site a week before the opening. The picture shows the main entrance to Espoonlahdenkatu.

In the first on the ground floor Prisma shelves are already full of stuff and a cash register line with straps awaits buyers. At the other end of the building is the K-Supermarket and in the middle of the house Lidl. The grocery trade accounts for about 45 percent of Lippulaiva’s leasable area.

The escalator is ready. They transport people to both the upper floors and, in time, to the Espoonlahti metro station.

Upstairs there are specialty shops, a children’s playground and a treatment room. There are mini-sized bowls in the children’s toilets. There is a car park in the playroom.

Shopping center there is a café or restaurant at each entrance. Near the main entrance is a complex of eight restaurants.

“And here come the terraces,” Laaksonen pointed out under the cloudless sky in the spring sun outside on Merenkulkijankatu.

About ten percent of Lippulaiva’s leasable area is reserved for café and restaurant operators, who will have more than twenty at the center when it opens.

In the third a gym opens on the ground floor. The services of the City of Espoo are also located on the third floor: a point of sale and a long-awaited regional library for the area’s residents.

This car can become a library attraction.

The Espoonlahti regional library is in the process of decorating when we take a peek. The children’s section has books on wooden shelves on both sides of the slide. One attraction will probably be the old car, which has KIR-JA on the license plate and whose steering wheel can be turned while reading and quoting.

Used furniture repaired and upholstered by the recycling center has been used in the interior design.

The Espoonlahti regional library was in full swing filling and furnishing on Thursday 24 March.

On the same floor opposite the library is a private kindergarten, where children do not start until August. The fenced playground of the English-language kindergarten is located on the Espoonlahti church side of the building. Near the yard is one of the centre’s bike parks.

Behind the kindergarten, facilities will be built for Terveystalo, which, like the kindergarten, will not open until August.

The kindergarten, which opens in August, will have its own yard.

Parking garage is two-story. Quite a few people have experience that a car left in a parking garage is no longer to be found later.

“We have done a lot to prevent this from happening here,” says Laaksonen.

He says that the design has been designed to avoid maze and there are clear names in the signs.

The parking floors are marked in different colors.

We have succeeded here. The signs next to the elevator read the services found on each floor instead of listing the names of all the shops.

For example, a sign says there are cafes and restaurants on the first and second floors. On the third floor is the Elixia Sports Center, but the sign by the lift simply reads the gym.

The tables of the entrance halls on each floor contain the names of all the movements on that floor.

The use of colors also guides people through the building. For example, layer P1 is rich in yellow, while layer P2 is pink. The parking garage posts have capital letters.

Help is available for those who have lost their car.

When the color of the floor and the nearest alphabet on the parking lot are memorized, the vehicle should be easy to find. If the memory still does the trick, enter the registration number on the device next to the escalator to get instructions. Humor and joy can also be found in the texts: “Pack in a box, not in a box.”

There are more than 120 electric recharging points in the hall.

Bottle return and ecopoints are located on the P1 floor. At the bottle return point, you will find a novelty that many have longed for: cans and plastic bottles can be tipped into a large round grater at once.

Previous The flagship only operated at the same location for about 25 years until it was demolished in 2017. Was it wise to demolish the old mall?

“Now that you can see the end result, it made sense to build a whole new one – about extensions when you usually want to become maze-like. Now connections to buses and the metro could be planned together with the metro project, ”says Laaksonen.

Citycon has another, much larger shopping center, Iso Omena, close to it, and several shopping centers have opened in the Helsinki metropolitan area in recent years. Is there living space for the Flagship?

“At Citycon, we believe that each of Espoo’s five regional centers can accommodate one larger shopping center. When the flagship is completed, each has its own commercial center, and today the shopping center is often the same as the center of the area, ”says Laaksonen.

According to Citycon’s calculations, Lippulaiva’s customers come from nearby areas as well as from Greater Espoonlahti and from the west to Kirkkonummi. With the arrival of the metro, a lot of new housing will be built in Espoonlahti.

When the extension of the western metro is opened, people can take the escalator directly from the metro to the mall.

There is also a difference in emphasis in the service package of Iso Omena and Lippulaiva, although there are some of the same actors in both. The flagship is built with everyday services in mind, fashion and entertainment with its cinemas can be found under the roof of the Big Apple.

“Our estimate is that once the subway runs and Lippulaiva’s operations are established, there will be 8–8.5 million visitors a year. Yes, our goal in the future is to be among the 10 largest shopping centers in Finland ”