HS Espoo | A homemade traffic sign reappeared at the Espoo junction – Residents and the city confused: What miracle is the author’s motive?

Last winter, the top triangle desired by many residents appeared in Järvenperä. The joy ended short, as the city removed the mark. Now the traffic sign rapist struck again, this time with a more robust sign.

8.10. 13:06

Last At the weekend, a stop sign was erected at the end of Espoo’s Järvenperä Isojärventie.

There is nothing strange about that in itself. However, as the sign appeared in Järvenperä, the doubts of the locals arose.

A traffic sign had previously appeared on the same street in Espoo, which had not been installed by the city.

Last in the winter, a triangle appeared at the end of the Great Lakes.

Earlier, the city had refused to put a vertex triangle at the intersection. Therefore, the residents were amazed by the sign.

The city was equally amazed. The sign was not installed by it. It was removed and there has been no sign at the intersection since.

Until the night before last Saturday, a stop sign appeared at the end of Isonjärventie. In addition, a sign indicating a change in traffic arrangements came under it.

Two other signs also appeared in the vicinity over the weekend, stating that traffic arrangements had also changed. They were located at the intersection of Tallimestarintie and Puutarhurintie and at the end of Puutarhurintie.

Residents reported the traffic signs to the city, and the response was the same as in the winter: “The traffic signs are not set by the city and will be removed as soon as possible.”

The city removed them immediately on Monday, says the city of Espoo’s traffic management manager Antti Savolainen.

According to Savolainen, the installer of the signs did not disclose the signs in the winter, nor does the city have any idea of ​​the author’s identity.

“When we came to the municipal feedback, it was speculated that it was a resident of the area,” says Savolainen.

The stop sign in particular looks faded, but according to Savolainen, the signs look genuine and meet all standards.

At the intersection of Tallimestarintie and Puutarhurintie, a traffic sign appeared at the weekend, announcing that the obligation to avoid had changed. The city of Espoo removed the sign.­

“In principle, any individual can order such from official road sign suppliers.”

Savolainen does not go to speculate on the reasons for a traffic sign installer.

The author the action scares the inhabitants of the area.

“Yes, there is little doubt as to what kind of person it is when this is the second time,” says a woman living in Järvenperä who was reached by HS Espoo.

He does not want his name to be revealed for fear of his safety.

The woman is confused that now the triangle was replaced by a stop sign sending a more serious message.

“Often when I walk through it, the intersection is quite quiet. It drives very slowly anyway. ”

The area has a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour.

Although possibly the same person has now repeatedly installed signs on his own, it has no effect on city decisions. In addition to being allowed to drive slowly, there are two plot streets at the intersection, and as a rule, in such a situation, the intersections are equal to each other.

“We are not changing the obligations to avoid intersections or putting any additional signs in there,” says Traffic Management Manager Savolainen.