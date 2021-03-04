HS Espoo | A hard-working monkey was found to be the culprit in the old air school’s indoor air problems

Naakka gathered twigs in the chimney with a kilotolku and caused the closure of the historic nursery.

HS Espoo said in February The Röylä wooden school in northern Espoo is on the verge of salvation.

Espoo closed the school in the summer of 2019 due to indoor air problems. However, the Pro Rödskog association, founded by the residents, did not give up, but commissioned more research from the school.

Investigations revealed a surprising finding as the cause of indoor air problems. Thirty pounds of twigs and other bird nest material were found in the main chimney.

It is now clear that the blockage had been caused by a hard-working bitch.

The oldest part of Röylä School was built in 1917.­

Naakka is a crow that is known to like to nest in chimneys and pots. This time, a historic nursery school was chosen as the site of the giant nest.

After clearing the blockage, the indoor air quality of the school improved significantly.

Pro Rödskog ry has received permission to buy a school from the city. The association will make a final decision on the deal probably during March.

