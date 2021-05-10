HS Espoo | A gray bowl appeared at a “harmonious and beautiful” intersection in Espoo – “I couldn’t have come up with a much wilder place”

The inhabitants of Tapiola were appalled when a textile collection point was struck in a culturally and historically valuable landscape. Residents say it is also a danger to traffic.

Recycled textiles Recci recently set up a clothing collection point in Tapiola, Espoo, on the corner of Mäntyviida and Menninkäistentie.

Tapiola from a long line Turo Halme paid attention to the collection point because for him the point did not fit aesthetically into the traditional cityscape.

“The area of ​​Mäntyviidi and Menninkäisentie is one of the oldest places in Tapiola. It is a harmonious and beautiful place that has been preserved and encased in the atmosphere of the 1950s, ”says Halme.

The collection box was placed in front of Kino Tapiola. Halme compares the location to a large recycling point in the middle of Helsinki’s Senate Square, next to the statue of Alexander II.

In addition to the aesthetic disadvantage, the collection box caused a visual barrier at the intersection, according to Halme, and possibly posed a danger to traffic.

According to Halme, the high recycling point was not only aesthetically unsuitable but also a visual impairment for traffic.­

Halme decided on Tuesday to post a picture of the collection point on a local Facebook group Tapiola Guild. As a cover text, Halme asks: “Can the location of the recycling box be successful?”

In a short time, almost 70 comments were collected under the picture.

“I couldn’t think of a much wilder place,” commented by one.

“Tsiisus”, commented another.

“..I can’t understand why the city has given permission for this investment,” ponders the third.

The judgment of the citizens was clear: the collection box was in the wrong place.

Recci had leased that place from the City of Espoo.

City Planning Unit Planning Manager Jukka Haatajan according to which places with no urban technical barriers are selected as areas for rent to recycling points.

The places to be rented are therefore located in the street areas in such a way that traffic and street use are caused as little as possible.

However, the placement of Recc’s clothes collection container in Tapiola failed. From the beginning of the week, the city received feedback from residents about the collection point:

“Many of the locals in the area found the recycling point unaesthetic. The recycling point was considered ugly, ”says Haataja.

According to Haataja, Espoo acted as a messenger in the situation. The city told the operator about the negative feedback related to the location of the recycling point.

“They announced they were looking for a recycling point,” Haataja says.

The action was fast. Recc’s textile collection box had disappeared from the scene on Thursday morning.

HS Espoo did not reach Recc to comment.

Also read: “There can be no such thing as a goddamn in a civilized state,” reporter Olli Ihamäki in the middle of Tapiola, pointing to the crumbling roads and walls – they remind him of Chernobyl.