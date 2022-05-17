HS Espoo | A drug cache needs to be found in 20 minutes: A group of progressive dogs will be put to the test this week, pushing their muzzles into daring places

We are now competing for the title of Finland’s toughest drug dog. The Finnish Championships in Drug Search for Police Dogs began on Tuesday.

Tuesday the Finnish Championships in drug discovery for police dogs began. This year, for the first time, the Länsi-Uusimaa police will be responsible for organizing the competition and the competition will be held in Espoo and Kirkkonummi.

There are seven different areas in the competition.

“There’s a trail, a terrain search, an apartment search, a vehicle search, a warehouse search, a suitcase search, and an obedience section. We have tried to design the caches in such a way that they are neither too easy nor too difficult, ”says the organizer of the Games. Sami Söder From the West Uusimaa police.

Sami Hämäläinen and the Wänä Labrador will be working at the Southeast Finland Police Department in the off-road drug discovery competition in 2021. The dog’s task is to detect the drug caches along the trail.

Although in the case of competition, the educational aspect is paramount. The competitions are a new environment, and the instructor doesn’t even know where the caches are. According to Söder, there is a certain pressure involved, which, according to Söder, brings us closer to real-life work tasks than what is achieved in exercises.

In the competition, dogs look for drug caches that contain a variety of drugs.

“There are all the traditional substances that are taught to police drug dogs. For example, marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, heroin, ecstasy and others, ”Söder lists.

The time to succeed is 20 minutes per cache. That is a tight schedule.

“Going and going fast doesn’t get the best result, but it also doesn’t come from hitting one spot for an awful long time. Yes, in addition to the dog, the handler is measured by the fact that he has some good search tactics. ”

In addition to a good handler and sense of smell, winning dogs are required to have the ability to operate in all kinds of environments and all kinds of platforms. They must not start to get tense and they must be well controllable and at the same time independent enough.

Last year, Maarit Saren and Retu-Labrador, who work at the Southwest Finland Police Department, won the Finnish Championships.

Competition The instructors and dogs seen on the podium during more than 20 years of history have come from all over Finland, from Åland to Lapland. Different races have also been well represented.

“It is well distributed. It ‘s exciting to see who gets the best rankings this year. If I guess, we will have three tough first-timers with us this year. ”

This year, 18 dog handlers and their dogs will take part in the competition. The dogs are of different breeds – the Border Collie, the Labrador Retriever, the German Shepherd, the Belgian Malinois, the Parson Russell Terrier and the Golden Retriever are represented.

The top three will be awarded for each aspect of the competition. In addition to the traditional trophies, the winners will receive food and product prizes.

