HS Espoo | A downhill road sign touching the ground was quickly repaired in Espoo – a temporary solution struck in a shaky pipe had time to swell into a local joke

A street lamp previously located at the intersection had suffered a collision. An interesting interim solution has now been fixed.

8.10. 15:05

Soukan The road sign of the lower manors has now been corrected.

Prior to remedial action, the road sign looked like this.­

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Tuesday a sad-looking signposting a yellow section of pipe towards an oblique. The sign amused the residents of the district.

City of Espoo electrical engineer Reijo Vuosalmen according to which it was a road sign normally attached to a street lamp.

However, according to Vuosalmi, someone had collided with a lighting pole, and the damaged pole had to be replaced.

Between the measures, the road sign was temporarily placed in the cable conduit.

