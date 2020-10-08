Upgrade
HS Espoo | A downhill road sign touching the ground was quickly repaired in Espoo – a temporary solution struck in a shaky pipe had time to swell into a local joke

October 8, 2020
A street lamp previously located at the intersection had suffered a collision. An interesting interim solution has now been fixed.

8.10. 15:05

Soukan The road sign of the lower manors has now been corrected.

Prior to remedial action, the road sign looked like this.­Picture: Bo Göran Winqvist

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Tuesday a sad-looking signposting a yellow section of pipe towards an oblique. The sign amused the residents of the district.

City of Espoo electrical engineer Reijo Vuosalmen according to which it was a road sign normally attached to a street lamp.

However, according to Vuosalmi, someone had collided with a lighting pole, and the damaged pole had to be replaced.

Between the measures, the road sign was temporarily placed in the cable conduit.

The road sign of the lower manors points in the right direction again.­Picture: Reijo Vuosalmi / City of Espoo

.

