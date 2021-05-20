HS Espoo | A concentration of small breweries will be created in Espoo’s “little Berlin” this summer – the common tasting area of ​​Kera breweries did not materialize for safety reasons

The abandoned industrial area has once again received a new color from the breweries. The planned common beer tasting area for Kera breweries did not materialize. Instead, a new beer restaurant was born, the taps of which make beers from Kera breweries.

Espoo New life has gradually crept into the abandoned industrial area of ​​Kera. Small breweries have found their place in the now forgotten logistics halls, and a brewing village called “Little Berlin” is gaining momentum in the area.

Soon there will be a total of three artisan breweries in Kera’s halls: American-Finnish 8-Bit Brewing and Espoo-based Tired Uncle Brewing Co. have been operating on the premises since 2019. The newest entrant, Masis Brewery of Espoo, is scheduled to open in the summer.

To the delight of beer enthusiasts, there is also a beer supply store. In addition, the Taproom beer restaurant opened on the eastern side of the hall last Saturday, the cornerstone of the selection of which is the beers of Kera breweries. The restaurant is a subsidiary of Tired Uncle Brewing.

The beer supply in Kera’s halls may increase even more in the future, as the S Group has been in discussions about new entrepreneurs.

The name of the small brewery Tired Uncle Brewing is a tribute to a group of friends founded in 1998 called “tired uncles”.

Huge industrial halls in the middle of Espoo were left empty a few years ago when the S Group’s logistics and transport company Inex partners moved from Kera to Sipoo.

Espoo is planning a new city center for the Kera area. However, the date of commencement of construction is not yet known, so the S Group wanted to have temporary use of the vacant premises.

Sports and food companies, for example, now operate in the halls. Since last year, Kera has also been filled with urban art. Among other things, the largest mural concentration in Finland can be seen.

Tired Chef at Uncle’s Taproom Restaurant Matti Nikkonen says the people of the Helsinki metropolitan area found the halls of Kera “really nice”. Nikkonen is a partner in Tired Uncle Brewing and the main owner of Taproom Restaurant.

Chef Matti Nikkonen has designed the menu of the Taproom restaurant. Wife Maiju Nikkonen works as the CEO and restaurant manager of a restaurant company.

Taproom’s inauguration last Saturday was a success, he said. The queues stretched all the way out, and the 80-seat terrace was full throughout the sunny day.

It is easy to keep safety distances in Kera’s halls, as there is room to shed in an area of ​​less than 100,000 square meters. Due to its size, the Pasila Tripla shopping center, which has about 85,000 square meters, will disappear from Kera’s premises.

There are three small breweries in Kera, Espoo.

Nikkonen according to Kera’s brewers, there were plans to build a common beer tasting area for the breweries at the west end of the hall. However, the plan collapsed due to construction issues.

Converting an area that was once planned to be a storage space to a assembly space would have required a major renovation. The space should have been made safe for large numbers of people, which would have required, for example, the installation of new fire safety systems.

“It would not have made sense to invest so much money in new walls and sprinkler systems when our lease is valid for four years,” says Matti Nikkonen.

Demolition of the northern end of the hall will begin this summer. However, Nikkonen is hopeful that operations could continue for several more years if construction work is delayed.

“People already have the pain of giving up, which creates a certain kind of affection for this place.”

In Finland there were less than 40 registered small breweries in 2010, according to Alko’s statistics. Last summer there were already 120 of them.

Small breweries are breweries that produce a maximum of 15 million liters of beer during the year.

“It has often been felt that the small brewing boom has already reached its peak. However, it is on the rise. People feel it is real to buy beer directly from a brewery, ”says Nikkonen.

According to Nikkonen, the Finnish brewing genre is communal. He believes that competitors will benefit from each other financially, although productive cooperation is not allowed.

“The more breweries in Kera, the better for us.”

American-Finnish 8-Bit Brewing is one of the small breweries operating in the halls of Kera.

Espoo is the capital of a small brewery in Finland. In total, there are about ten breweries in the city.

Next July – August, Visit Espoo will organize bus trips in cooperation with Kera and Otaniemi breweries to transport beer enthusiasts and tourists from one brewery to another. The bus leaves Kamppi and travels through Keran to the Otaniemi Fat Lizard and Olari brewery.

Kera breweries have also had discussions about the beer festival. In Nikkonen’s opinion, a spacious industrial hall would be suitable for organizing events.

“Kera is a unique place in Finland. This would be an opportunity to make a safe and good festival. ”