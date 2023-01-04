HS Espoo | A climbing hall for children will be opened in Espoo

In Suomenoja’s climbing hall, training facilities for bouldering are offered to children and young people in connection with play.

Espoon Finland’s first climbing hall designed for children and young people will be opened in Suomenoja. The opening of the hall will be celebrated on January 14–15, 2023.

The BK Flash hall offers a challenge not only for children but also for adults. In addition to the climbing walls, the hall has a slide, suspension bridge, various types of climbing frames and a Valomon play wall.

In addition, the hall has toys and changing adventure routes for small children.

A year Bouldering, which was for the first time at the 2021 Olympics, has grown in popularity and junior climbers have also become enthusiastic about the hobby. BK Flash says that it offers comprehensive training facilities for children in connection with play and fun.

The new hall is located in connection with the current Boulder Center’s climbing hall, and you can climb in both halls with the same ticket.

Boulderkeskus is a Finnish family business that has climbing halls focused on bouldering in Suomenoja, Pasila, Herttoniemi, Konala and Lauttasaari.

Correction January 4, 2023 at 7:35 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that the opening of the climbing hall will be held next weekend. In fact, the opening ceremony will be held on January 14-15, 2023.

