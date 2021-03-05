HS Espoo | A clever figure is revealed on the meter of an Espoo fire truck – The Rescue Department explains why so much has been driven in 20 years on a huge Scania

The 20-year-old fire truck has reached the end of its service life in Espoo. Now it is sold at a bargain price.

Are you always dreamed of your own fire truck?

Now it would be possible, because the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department is selling a decommissioned fire truck At Auctions.com.

According to the sales announcement, the Scania brand car is a model year 2001. The car has been driven less than 90,000 kilometers. The overall look of the car is reportedly clean.

Why fire truck for sale?

Technical Manager of the Western Uusimaa Rescue Department Jyrki Lehtonen states that the maximum service life for that group of vehicles is set at around 20 years.

There are two reasons for this: firstly, there must be sufficient operational reliability for emergency use, and secondly, repair costs must remain reasonable.

“When a car is acquired, the aim is to keep it used by full-time staff for about half of its life cycle. When ten years have elapsed, the vehicle will undergo a controlled overhaul, after which it will go to the contract fire brigade for about ten years. ”

Then it’s the sales turn.

“Fire trucks typically drive very few miles. After all, rescue operations are about maintaining preparedness. There are no fires with a continuous supply, ”says Lehtonen.

The fire truck for sale is located in Espoo.­

Fire truck the price does not currently end in dizziness. By Friday morning, the highest bid made was € 3,800, which is a very affordable price for a fire truck.

A new, furnished fire truck costs about 450,000 euros. The City of Espoo currently owns 59 fire trucks that serve ten municipalities.

The package for sale does not include the rescue equipment’s bulk equipment, which is removed from the car before delivery.

Master of the fleet of the Western Uusimaa Rescue Department Petteri Ranta estimates that the final price will be determined only during the last day of the auction. The auction closes on Friday, March 12th.

“The offer must be in line with what we have received in the past for similar vehicles and at what price fire trucks have been sold in Finland.”

For what kind for a buyer a fire truck would then suit?

At least the new buyer should have a large parking area as the car is over eight feet long.

“The users of the fire trucks sold have been, for example, factory fire brigades, contract fire brigades from other parts of Finland or consortia of educational municipalities. Cars have also been bought abroad as fire trucks, ”says Ranta.

Both Lehtonen and Ranta have been surprised at how desired the fire trucks in Espoo have been.

“There have been buyers all over Finland. We have sold quite a lot all the way to Lapland. ”

It could be very challenging to turn a fire truck into a motorhome, as the vehicle is registered as an emergency vehicle. However, the right to drive alarm times does not come with the car, unless there is a right anyway.

“Maybe ambulances can be made easier than motorhomes,” Lehtonen thinks.