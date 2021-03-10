HS Espoo | A car selling beer caused Espoo people to queue along the streets last spring – Where did “Bissebiili” disappear after that?

Last spring, Espoo’s own brewing company launched Bissebiil, a car that serves beer. Where is it now?

Last in april, an unusual car began to tour in espoo. Despite the coronavirus pandemic that had just erupted, the supply of the car attracted the interest that there were enough people in lines of tens of meters.

It was a car serving beer, more commonly known as Bissebiili.

The car operated on the same principle as the ice cream truck. It wandered along Espoo and stopped at predetermined locations.

Bissebiili was so popular, especially in the beginning, that a queue accumulated at each stop.

“The first rush was so big that we couldn’t answer it correctly,” says the brewery entrepreneur of Espoo’s own brewing company. Jukka Terho.

After the initial slump, customer numbers slowly leveled off. The operation of the car continued from the spring until the end of August, when the car was transferred to winter rollers.

People queued for a car selling beer in Espoo on May Day 2020.­

Exceptional Despite the year, Terho says the brewery survived it well. According to the entrepreneur, sales of products even increased in stores and breweries.

“We were innovative and responsive to changing circumstances.”

Each quarter was different from each other, and situations required the company to adjust.

According to Terho, from the entrepreneur’s point of view, spring was a clear time, as all places were unequivocally closed. Towards the summer, the restrictions were relaxed, and eventually the summer was almost normal.

In the autumn and winter, the incidence of the disease – and consequently the restrictions – increased.

So a year passed, but the pandemic continues. Now there is uncertainty in the air and, on the other hand, the breadwinner.

“The clientele finds that they are tired of the situation.”

Nevertheless, Terho seems cautiously optimistic about the future.

“We try to look at the situation through the positive and come up with new stuff. There must be no despair here. ”

Brewing is rolling, but so far it is uncertain whether Bissebiili will return to the streets of Espoo.

