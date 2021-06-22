HS Espoo | A cap of liquor stopped the vibration of Caj-Peter Liljestrand on the bus – He then found peace on an island where alcoholics built a paradise far from the continent’s drinking groups

Drug users seek help from a villa on the island of Espoo. Experiencing rootlessness, Caj-Peter Liljestrand tasted alcohol at the age of 12 and now explains what followed.

Twenty years ago the house was on the verge of collapse. The logs were dangling, and the windows were shattering.

The red villa on Espoo’s Big Vasikkasaari had been empty for more than a decade. The volunteers of Päiväselvä ry, which supports substance abuse rehabilitators, first cleared the road leading to the house, which had been quietly occupied by vegetation.