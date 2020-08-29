No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Espoo | A bomb of six dynamite sticks exploded in an Espoo restaurant 30 years ago – a crime was revealed in the background, which has made no sense

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
August 29, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


A bomb of six dynamite poles exploded in a restaurant in Espoo 30 years ago – A crime that made no sense was revealed in the background – Espoo | HS.fi

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Wide ContentPlaceholder

Espoo|HS Espoo

A bomb of six dynamite sticks exploded in an Espoo restaurant 30 years ago – a crime was revealed in the background, which has made no sense

The interior of the Buffalo Beef restaurant was destroyed in October 1990. It was the owner’s unfortunate insurance fraud attempt.

For subscribers

Main ContentPlaceholder

In addition to the Buffalo Beef restaurant, a homemade bomb damaged an adjacent car dealership in Niittykumpu, Espoo, in October 1990.

Picture: HS

First shook a broken windowpane. Then the restaurant exploded.

On the night of October 31, 1990, in Niittykumpu, Espoo, many people’s night’s sleep ended in the middle as a loud bang rushed along the soot.

The blast had destroyed the interior of the Buffalo Beef restaurant and also damaged the car dealership next door.

Follow the news on this topic

Download the app – it’s the best way to experience Hesari

Google Play
App Store

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

The devastation of the Amazon reduces the rains in the Brazilian Pantanal, which breaks record of fires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.