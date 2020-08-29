HS Espoo | A bomb of six dynamite sticks exploded in an Espoo restaurant 30 years ago – a crime was revealed in the background, which has made no sense

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
A bomb of six dynamite sticks exploded in an Espoo restaurant 30 years ago – a crime was revealed in the background, which has made no sense
The interior of the Buffalo Beef restaurant was destroyed in October 1990. It was the owner’s unfortunate insurance fraud attempt.
First shook a broken windowpane. Then the restaurant exploded.
On the night of October 31, 1990, in Niittykumpu, Espoo, many people’s night’s sleep ended in the middle as a loud bang rushed along the soot.
The blast had destroyed the interior of the Buffalo Beef restaurant and also damaged the car dealership next door.
