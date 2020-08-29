HS Espoo | A bomb of six dynamite sticks exploded in an Espoo restaurant 30 years ago – a crime was revealed in the background, which has made no sense

In addition to the Buffalo Beef restaurant, a homemade bomb damaged an adjacent car dealership in Niittykumpu, Espoo, in October 1990.

First shook a broken windowpane. Then the restaurant exploded.

On the night of October 31, 1990, in Niittykumpu, Espoo, many people’s night’s sleep ended in the middle as a loud bang rushed along the soot.

The blast had destroyed the interior of the Buffalo Beef restaurant and also damaged the car dealership next door.