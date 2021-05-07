HS Espoo | A 12-year-old boy crushed his hand after colliding with a car – The driver was only interested in the car’s dents as the child moaned with his fingers twisted

Mio Ruuth, 12, was involved in a severe bicycle accident in Espoo. Of the adults present, the boy did not receive any support.

Fifth grader Mio Ruuthin, 12, school ended on the first Monday in May at one o’clock.

At half past four, he jumped on the back of his bicycle in the yard of Jupper’s school in Espoo and left with his friend to drive on the light traffic lane starting from the school.

The fairway, familiar to Ruuth and dozens of other schoolchildren, crosses several roads called Rousku in the Vein area. The first Rousku road to be crossed was Mustarousku.

This time, however, there was an accident at the intersection.

When Mio Ruuth turned to Mustarousku, there was a car in front. Ruuth braked abruptly on his bike, causing the bike to turn sideways. Ruuth then collided with the side of the car and fell to the ground.

The boy took support from the ground with his hand. However, the car did not stop, but drove over a small palm. Only then did it stop.

After a few seconds, the ring moved from the top of the hand a few feet further.

“Yes, it did happen, but it had so much adrenaline,” Mio Ruuth says briskly on the phone.

“Fortunately, there were gloves with knuckle protectors. I took off my gloves and my fingers winced. ”

The bones of his palm were crushed, and his index finger and thumb were out of place.

“I pulled my fingers into place myself.”

Oman the accident of a child is a nightmare for all parents. Mio Ruuth’s accident was made shocking by the way the adults present behaved.

As Ruuth lifted the displaced fingers into place, the driver got out of the car. Ruuth asked the driver, wondering how this should work.

“The driver said call the emergency center after you’ve been in a bike accident.”

Ruuth called for help himself. He then called his mother To Maija Ruuth.

Meanwhile, the car driver photographed the dents in his car before leaving the scene.

Later the driver returned to the scene with his spouse. The spouse asked Ruuth if he could bring him a blanket, for example.

A teacher familiar to the boy from Jupper’s school also walked by. The teacher inquired what had happened.

“I told him the hand was under the car. The teacher just continued his journey. ”

“ “She was in a terrible situation and didn’t get help or support from nearby adults.”

Ambulance took the boy to Jorvi first. Mother Maija Ruuth had reached the scene of the accident and followed the ambulance with her own car.

From Jorvi, the son was sent on a ride with his mother to the New Children’s Hospital, which would have expertise in treating those injuries.

Doctors said the bones in Ruth’s left palm were crushed and the muscle damage was severe. The hand would require several surgeries and recovery would take months.

Both the son and the mother are grateful to the skilled hand surgeon who has already operated on the palm.

The spring and summer of a fifth-grader are spent recovering. He is unlikely to return to school this semester, piano playing and BMX cycling will be on the ice for months to come.

From what did this all feel like mom?

Maija Ruuth is silent.

“Yes, of course it feels bad.”

“The child was in an accident and seriously injured. She was in a terrible situation and did not receive help or support from nearby adults, ”says Maija Ruuth.

Fortunately, Mio Ruuth was accompanied by his 12-year-old friend, who accompanied the boy to the ambulance.

“Even though it wasn’t a terribly nice situation for a guy when my fingers were all right,” says Mio Ruuth.

Maija Ruuth posted an article about the accident on Facebook in a residential area In the Ju-Ve-La group. Maija Ruuth urges parents to talk to their children about dangerous intersections.

Ruuth also urges motorists to be careful. The worst thing about the accident was the indifference of the adults:

“One can’t help but wonder how both the driver and the teacher failed to help the child injured in the accident.”

Later, Mio Ruuth’s father had talked to the motorist involved in the accident.

“The motorist had reportedly said for the first time that he had the car repaired. Dad told him that the sun car doesn’t hear interest. ”