HS Environment | “Yes, those cows like chocolate” – on Anni-Maria and Juhana Pitkälä’s farm, the cows eat pretzels to make their meat more tender

Huge cattle shooting fills a sunny summer day, when the feeding machine starts feeding feed and Fazer chocolate candies to hundreds of hungry cattle.

“Yes, those cows like chocolate”, Anni-Maria Pitkälä says with a smile.

“You can really see how they dig out the last pieces of chocolate from the feed.”

At first, the century-old Pihaviriä farm in Jalasjärvi, South Ostrobothnia, which produces beef for store shelves, looks like an ordinary southern Ostrobothnia farm. However, a closer look inside the barn reveals that something out of the ordinary is going on.

Namely, feeding chocolate to cattle. Or more precisely for heifers, i.e. sexually mature but uncalved young female cattle.

“Chocolate makes the meat of the heifer fatter and more tender than usual”, Juhana Pitkälä says.

To chocolate feeding cattle may sound strange at first. However, it has been commonplace for more than ten years in the place of yard fire.

The idea for innovative feeding was born by the old owner of the farm Ahti Ritolan as a thought. Fifteen years ago, Ritola, who ran the farm for 38 years before the generational change, began to map out different options for using industrial by-products in animal feed.

“If there was a new product that could be used,” Ritola recalls.

Through testing and experimenting, Ritola found chocolate to be an excellent product for feeding heifers. In 2010, he signed an agreement with Fazer to use waste chocolate.

“Chocolate has the effect of promoting the taste of fat and meat. It marinates the meat of the heifers and makes it tastier.”

Pihavirä farm team in three generations. From the left, Anni-Maria and Juhana Pitkälä, Sari and Ahti Ritola and Kosti and Jalmari Pitkälä.

A year Since 2010, many things have changed at the Pihaviriä farm.

Soihtu has passed on when the management and main ownership of the farm has been transferred from 2016 to Ahdi and his wife Sari Ritolan daughter Anni-Maria Pitkälä and her husband Juhana.

At the same time, operations have been developed and expanded. The number of cattle has grown from seven hundred to a thousand, and the arable area has doubled. Now Pihaviriä has a respectable 315 hectares of arable land.

However, many things have also been preserved. One of them is Fazer’s chocolate.

“Chocolate is a very energetic food. Its energy amounts are double compared to coarse grain,” says Juhana.

“ “Before there was a red hut and potato land and you just hoped that you would get food on the table”

Industry feeding by-waste to farm animals is not a new innovation. It has been done in agriculture for ages.

Chocolate has also been fed to cattle both in Finland and around the world. However, it is not a question of any general issue.

“I’m hearing about this for the first time myself,” university lecturer in animal nutrition Anni Halmemies-Beauchet-Filleau Start from the University of Helsinki.

So what does chocolate actually do to cattle?

Halmemies-Beauchet-Filleau cannot say whether there is any direct scientific research on the feeding of chocolate to cattle. On a general level, however, he estimates that chocolate can mainly work in the direction Pihaviriä thinks.

“I can’t scientifically confirm the matter, but I don’t want to shoot it down either.”

The farm has a total of one thousand cattle. Each cow gets 300 grams of chocolate per day.

In any way chocolate is not the main part of the heifers’ diet. The heifers get to eat eight to ten kilograms of dry matter per day. Of this amount, chocolate accounts for 300 grams.

“The amount is relatively small and does not have any dramatic effect on the heifers,” says Halmemies-Beauchet-Filleau.

All in all, Halmemies-Beauchet-Filleau considers the use of chocolate in heifer feeding a good thing.

“I like the fact that all side streams of the industry are utilized.”

Yard noise the chocolate used on the farm is waste chocolate from Fazer’s factories. Waste chocolate occurs, for example, when chocolate bars that are underweight or overweight are produced at the beginning or end of the production line and cannot be used for sale.

Director of Communications at Fazer Finland Liisa Eerola says that the reuse of waste products is part of Fazer’s responsibility activities.

“Primarily, we aim to reduce waste. But when there is waste, we first try to reuse it in our own production. After that, the waste, which we cannot use ourselves, goes to animal feed producers for further use. The last resort is composting.”

Despite striving for responsible operations, both chocolate and beef have a high carbon footprint.

According to Eerola, Fazer does not conduct an ecological assessment of what kind of animal production goes into their waste chocolate. Surplus chocolates are delivered to feed producers, who distribute the chocolate further.

“After all, the product already exists at that point. Worst of all, it would be completely wasted. But this is a very good development target for us as well.”

Hävikkisklaata will replace Pihaviriä in the form of both semi-finished products and melted chocolate.

Yard noise at the coffee table, climate issues raise conflicting feelings.

“A lot of fuss about a contradictory issue, which I have no great interest in and I haven’t formed a clear position,” Ahti Ritola begins.

However, the younger generation of the farm disagrees with the old owner a little on the matter. They strongly believe in the power of action and science in solving climate change.

“Calculating the climate footprint is part of our activities. However, there are still many things we are very ignorant of. Like how the carbon sequestration of fields is calculated – there simply aren’t clear enough methods for that,” says Anni-Maria Pitkälä.

He emphasizes that the farm does its part in reducing the carbon footprint. However, beef production is a livelihood for them, which allows them to pay their bills and cover their table.

“We are not here with the tree-huggers against change. We are civilized people,” says Juhana Pitkälä.

Yard noise Of course, there are more interesting things on the farm than just barns full of chocolate shipments and a discussion about climate change.

In Finland, which has gone through structural change and agricultural distress, it is a small wonder that a farm like Pihaviriä is still thriving.

And it doesn’t just break down, it thrives and grows.

“Agriculture and livestock have become hugely professional and entrepreneurial. When you look at these young people of ours, they are entrepreneurs who have attended university”, thinks Ahti Ritola.

“Before, there was a red hut and potato land and we just hoped that we would get food on the table. Now the operation is being developed and food is being produced for thousands of tables”, Sari Ritola continues.