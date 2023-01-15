HS Environment | What solutions do the party leaders have for the fate of humanity and Finland? Election exam conducted by HS at Sanomatalo

On Wednesday, February 15, an election exam focusing on climate and nature will be held at Sanomatalo’s Mediator.

Are on the highway on the way to climate hell – and our foot is still on the gas pedal. This is what the UN Secretary General said António Guterres in November at the UN climate meeting in Egypt.

The climate crisis, the loss of nature and the overconsumption of natural resources are all connected, because the loss of nature accelerates the climate crisis – and global warming in turn accelerates the loss of nature. These problems must therefore be solved together.

And solutions are in a hurry. After all, the destruction of nature should be stopped in Finland by 2030, and Finland’s carbon neutrality will be achieved in 2035.

The next parliament, which will be elected in April, is therefore very much on guard. Especially when Finnish nature can only be protected in Finland.

What solutions do the different parties offer to these issues of the fate of humanity and Finland?

Is it is it possible to stop overconsumption without ruining life?

Should forest protection be increased or the forest law reformed? How is the Baltic Sea saved?

In what direction should Finland’s agriculture and energy system be developed in order for them to be both sustainable and self-sufficient?

What actions must be taken in Finland to adapt to the consequences of climate change?

Answers to these questions, among others, will be heard on Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m., when an election exam focusing on climate and nature will be held at Sanomatalo’s Mediator.

Sanna Marin, Annika Saarikko, Riikka Purra and Petteri Orpo and Maria Ohisalo, Li Andersson, Anna-Maja Henriksson and Sari Essayah will take part in the environmental exam.

The chairpersons of eight parliamentary parties will participate in the election exam Sanna Marin (s.d.), Riikka Purra (ps), Petteri Orpo (cook), Annika Saarikko (center), Maria Ohisalo (green), Lee Andersson (left), Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and Sari Essayah (kd).

The organizers of the exam are the international environmental organization WWF, the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry EK and the future house Sitra. Helsingin Sanomat is responsible for the content of the exam: the presidents are tested by HS journalists Marko Junkkari and Petja Pelli.

You can come and watch the exam on site at Sanomatalo or you can watch it live from HS.fi.

Any questions enough from the party leaders, because the transition towards a carbon-neutral and nature-saving society means significant changes practically everywhere: in industry, workplaces, agriculture, forests, people’s everyday lives. All this requires considerable investments both in Finland and around the world.

In the exam, it is also intended to talk about what opportunities the situation brings to the economy. After all, there are good conditions for Finland to build the green transition into a pillar of the economy – if we act now. And action must also be taken from an economic point of view. If the ecological boundary conditions are not recognized, we will not have an economy in the future.

If you yourself have a question related to environmental themes for the exam, you can suggest it to [email protected] or [email protected]