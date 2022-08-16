HS Environment | Waterfowl populations have collapsed in Finland: the population of the red sorrel has decreased by more than 90 percent during the monitoring years

During the 37 years of monitoring, the haapana population has decreased by more than half, and the red mess by up to 95 percent.

Waterfowl populations have decreased in Finland in the long term in both barren and lush water bodies, the Natural Resources Center said on Tuesday.

The information is based on bird counts made this summer.

In lush water bodies, the recession has been stronger than in barren water bodies.

“One of the most important factors behind the decline of waterfowl is apparently the over-eutrophication of the waters”, specialist researcher at the Norwegian Natural Resources Agency Markus Piha said in the release.

According to bird surveys, for example, the breeding population of the tern in Finland has decreased by a fifth in the long term.

