HS Environment | “Vandalism” – Helsinki's demolition work destroyed an endangered bird's stream

An important wintering stream for an endangered bird in Helsinki was destroyed because it is “not customary” to check nature values.

Extremely there is probably one less wintering place for the endangered kingfisher in the capital region, because the city of Helsinki has destroyed the kingfisher's well-known wintering place in Eastern Helsinki.

Only 5–30 pairs of kingfishers breed in Finland. Population growth in Finland is limited by freezing winters.

A kingfisher needs a place to hibernate that stays warm throughout the winter. Small fish have to get up there, so in practice this means a connection to the sea.

In addition, near the melting point there must be bushes for hiding and trees bending over the water from which to prey.

One such place has been Mustapuro in Eastern Helsinki. The appearance of the kingfisher in the stream is also described in the city's own Mustapuro report.

Mustapuro however, trees have been cut from the stem in February-March.

Bird watcher Juha Siitonen went to see the place after the clearing work. At least larger strips, as well as willows and reeds, had been cut from the stream. According to Siitonen's assessment, the kingfisher will probably no longer be able to winter in Mustapuro.

Along the stream, in addition to the trees that fell into the water, brush has also been cleared and branches from rotten trees have been trimmed.

Helsinki Action program for safeguarding natural diversity according to which the nature values ​​of small waters are identified and improved.

“What finer nature values ​​could be found in the city than the extremely endangered, especially protected kingfisher that is on the habitat directive's species list,” asks Siitonen.

The kingfisher is an exceptionally showy and colorful bird, and for its color it needs protection so that it doesn't become a prey to birds of prey.

According to the Nature Conservation Act, it is prohibited to destroy or weaken a place of occurrence that is especially important for the preservation of a protected species.

“The nature conservation law has probably been violated here,” Siitonen estimates.

Helsinki according to the city, it was wanted to remove the fallen trees from Mustapuro, so that they don't start to cause flooding.

“Our contract contracts include ensuring the flow of water, so that a tree that falls across the ditch does not start collecting branches and thus forms a dam,” says the person who ordered the treatment of Mustapuro Tarja Silventoinen About Helsinki's urban environment.

The treatment of the stream was commissioned by a private contractor, not the city's own commercial enterprise Stara.

According to the city's flood mapping, Mustapuro floods especially in its southern parts in the Marjaniemi transplant garden area. Flooding there has previously caused damage to the buildings of the allotment garden.

In the now cleared area, i.e. in the northeast direction from the Myllypuro ice rink, no corresponding flood risk areas have been identified.

Even now there were trees or branches stuck in the stream bed, specifically in the area of ​​the transplant garden. The city had been notified of this.

There had been no reports of problems from the now cleared area. The city had commissioned a contractor to remove the blockage from the direction of Marjaniemi.

“Then I asked him to go through the stream bed in it the whole way. I didn't order any more extensive clearing of the banks, only the trees falling into the stream”, says Tarja Silventoinen as the reasons for ordering the treatment.

Did you know about the Kingfisher?

“I did not know.”

Did you check the nature values ​​of the stream?

“I didn't check.”

Is it customary to check nature values ​​before ordering such works?

“Maybe it's not customary. I was thinking more about maintenance instructions. Flood protection quickly goes to number one.”

The stream There is disagreement about the justifications for the destruction, and Juha Siitonen does not accept flood justifications.

In his opinion, the problem described by Silvennoinen does not arise in the stream, because the cross-sectional area of ​​the stream bed is so large compared to the thickness of the tree trunks.

“This kind of problem doesn't really arise. Normally, the trees are above the water level, and during high water, the flow goes over it,” Siitonen evaluates the cleared section.

The treeing of the stream banks specifically evens out the flood peaks and slows down the water's progress, Siitonen reminds.

“If the stream is drained, then the water runs faster and causes flooding downstream. In other words, the removal of trees will rather increase floods.”

And even if the trees lying in the water would have been removed, according to Siitonen, a lot of extra work has been done at the same time: clearing of bank bushes, felling of trees or bushes bending over the stream, and cutting off the branches of fallen trees.

The sight of the stream reminded Siitonen of the word: “vandalism”.

Siitonen is a forester by training and works as a researcher at Natural Resources Center, specializing in forest diversity.

Now he doesn't evaluate Mustapuro for his work, but he visited it in his free time.

The trees in the stream arms give shelter to the stream, feed its organisms and keep the water cool. Without riparian trees, the stream bed is unprotected and its species are depleted.

It's about is not only about the kingfisher, but more broadly about nature values.

An endangered rapid has also been observed in the stream. Trout have increased in Mustapuro at least until autumn 2020. Sea-migrating populations of trout are highly endangered. Three-spined, ten-spined and pike have also been observed in the stream.

A stream habitat does not only mean a waterbed. Equally important is the surrounding trees. The trees feed the stream: they drop a variety of invertebrates and debris into it. Karike affects the acidity of the water. Trees also provide shade and without them the water temperature can rise fatally for many organisms.

Therefore, clearing the surrounding trees changes the conditions both on the beach and in the bed.

“The removal of large tracks has destroyed or negatively affected a large number of other species that were probably present at the site,” says Siitonen.

In a commercial forest, the stream would probably have been protected by the Forestry Act and should not have been treated like this.

The construction of flood basins is also planned for Mustapuro. These works will probably mean more clearing of trees and bushes.