Today Thursday is World Overconsumption Day, says the international environmental organization WWF. Overconsumption Day signals that the Earth’s renewable natural resources have been used up for this year.

The day of overspending is calculated annually based on fresh data, i.e. the more we spend, the earlier the day of overspending is celebrated. According to the WWF, at the current level of consumption, we would need 1.75 Earths. If everyone consumed like the Finns, more than three and a half Earths would be needed.

WWF protection adviser Jussi Nikulan According to Russia, phasing out fossil energy on a fast schedule will serve as a test of the world’s readiness for change.

“Now we are testing whether we are still ready to break away from fossil energy, or whether we will once again cling to the old way of doing things, which is harmful to the environment and people, and let’s try, for example, to artificially lower the price of fuel,” says Nikula in a WWF press release.

The production and use of fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas play a significant role in overconsumption. Climate science and environmental organizations have been stressing the necessity and urgency of phasing out the use of fossil energy for years.

“In Finland, overconsumption causes, among other things, the impoverishment of forest nature, the endangerment of fish stocks and the reduction of valuable habitat types. For example, flood risks have increased and water quality has deteriorated when forests and swamps have been drained, and their ability to retain water has weakened,” says Nikula.