HS Environment | This landscape will soon disappear forever – In a few moments, Lapland’s hundreds of years of permafrost will be gone

One Finnish natural habitat is disappearing completely. If you hurry, you still have time to see the palsa swamp.

One the Finnish landscape is fast disappearing completely. The palsa swamps with permafrost are melting away one by one as the climate warms.

Located in the northern parts of Inari, the Pieran Mari marsh (also Perumämmäri marsh) is protected in the bog protection program and also belongs to the Natura network. On the website of the environmental administration, it is said that it is one of the best developed palsasas in the Inari-Utsjoki area.

The reality in the swamp is different. On Pieran Mari’s jänga, you can see the end of the slide, the former palsa swamp. The lost landscape. The palsa mounds have melted away.

The toads that grew on top of the sedge mound have suffocated in the water and died. The melting waters of the permafrost reflect the sky and the image of the wanderer.

What the further you go from Nelostie, the wetter the swamp becomes. There are no tall trees, but you can follow reindeer tracks. You can jump across the stream, as long as you look for a slightly narrower spot.

Palsasuo is about a kilometer from the road, or the former palsasuo.

Palsasuo is a unique type of northern bog. Palsasuo has peat mounds or boxes with a permafrost core. Palses are only born where the annual average temperature falls below zero.

The peat insulates and protects the permafrost from melting even during the summer. In Finland, permafrost does not occur anywhere else except on palsa plains.

In Finland, there are palsa marshes in Tunturi-Lap and in the northern parts of Metsä-Lap. The most palsa mounds are in the bogs of Enontekiö and Utsjoki’s fell birch zone.

As a nature type, palsas swamps are endangered.

The marsh in Pieran Mari is no longer a palsa swamp, because the palsa mounds with permafrost have melted away.

Palsasoos are often richer in nature than other marshes, especially in terms of birdlife, because palsasoos vary in different small forms from dry mounds to open water.

Lost in the palsa swamp along Nelostie, you can look for signs of former palsa with the help of luhtavillos. When the permafrost lens of the palsa mound melts, water is released. Luhtavilla likes moist growing places, so it is now growing around the lost palsa mounds.

Soon, the former palsa kumpu can be found next to the cottage villas. All that is left of the mound is a brownish puddle, the surface of which is a mirror of the sky. The waters have flowed from the heart of the mound.

In the middle of the puddle, there are gray twigs. Dead birch and sedge. In their time, they have grown in a place drier than the rest of the swamp on top of the hill. When the mound has settled into a puddle, the sparrow plants have suffocated in the water and died.

There is a puddle and a dead barnacle left from the palsa mound.

The high mound was also a good place for the extremely endangered marsh grouse to play.

Although the bird is small, about the size of a jackdaw, it stomps on the mound with the instrument so ferociously that a pressure is created on it. These remains can still be seen on Pieran Mari’s jänga.

But the bells don’t ring anymore. The moorhens have left this marsh, as the high breeding grounds have been lost.

The same fate awaits other palsas.

Disappearance rate is fast. Palsasoi were mapped in the three-year remote mapping project of Upper Lapland by Metsähallitus and the Finnish Environment Institute.

According to the data, about a third of the palsa mound areas have disappeared compared to the situation in the 1990s.

According to the survey, for example, the southernmost known palsa swamp in the Pallas-Ounastunturi area has disappeared.

The southernmost palsa mounds are lost first, but the mapping revealed that a lot of palsa marshes, which still had permafrost mounds in the 90s, have also been lost in Käsivarre.

The material built from an elevation model made from aerial photos and laser scanning material also became obsolete as soon as it was created.

In the remote sensing project, for example, this Pieran Mari jänkä was marked as a palsa swamp, because permafrost mounds stood out in the elevation model and aerial photographs.

The final report of the mapping will be published at the end of the year, and between the analysis of the data and the writing of the final report, the mounds have already disappeared from Pieran Mari’s gang.

in the 1960’s 20 palsa mounds were counted from Pieran Mari’s gang. The tallest were 4.5 meters. Just three years ago, the mounds were almost human-high, one and a half meters.

Special expert in nature conservation Arto Saikkonen Metsähallitus photographed a low palsa mound a few summers ago. He shows a picture from his cell phone. A large spring has already melted around the mound shown in the picture.

Even in the early summer of 2020, a mound of palsa was visible on Pieran Mar’s jänga, although there was a large spring of meltwater around it. Metsähallitus special expert Arto Saikkonen took a picture of the lowered mound with his mobile phone.

HS’s cameraman took a photo of the same spot in August 2023. Palskumpu has completely melted away. The source has shrunk, because it has already started to grow to its limit.

Maybe last summer or this summer at the latest, the last bump subsided. The source itself has even shrunk: it has dried up quickly.

And that’s exactly what happens to palsas. First, the ice mounds disappear and open water replaces them. They will soon become grassy and overgrown. The swamp type has changed for good.

Palsas will be replaced by more conventional apasas. The most common type of swamp in Lapland is aapasuo.

Arto Saikkonen has seen the palsa marsh disappear in just a few years.

“It’s sad that mounds that have developed for hundreds of years disappear completely in five years,” Saikkonen says, looking through the swamp for signs of the location of the disappeared mounds.

Than as a symbol of all misery, in the middle of a puddle of palsa, gray feathers flutter in the wind. In the middle of them is a long femur. The remains of a slain wretch. Probably the work of a fox.

Fluttershy wool, grasses and sedges are waving around, here and there there is a glimpse of white: fading woolly wagtails or a single goshawk.

The disappearance of palsas is above all an alarm signal for us humans: it makes the progress of climate change visible.

“Just about nowhere else is climate change more clearly visible than this,” says Saikkonen in the middle of the lost landscape.

You can still see different types of swamps on Pieran Mari’s jänga, the drier and wetter parts vary. But it’s not a palsa swamp anymore.

Luhtava likes moist growing places.

Although this palsa swamp has disappeared, you can still see the palsa mounds if you wish.

One of the easiest places is Iito’s palsasuo in Käsivarre, because there the palsas are located near the road leading to Kilpisjärvi. You don’t even have to get your feet wet to see the mounds, because you can get close to the palsa mounds along the long trees.

Now the mounds are about four meters high, but in time they have risen to more than six. The fells on the Swedish side loom in the background. There is an information board and a parking lot at Palsasuo.

Along the same Käsiverrentie there are other palsasas, for example in the Peera area.

From Riku Karjalainen’s video work, you can see the development of the collapsing palsa marsh in Piesjängä (Biesjeaggi) on Karigasniemi Utsjoki: