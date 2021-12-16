HS Environment This is what looks like a country that banned plastic bags under threat of imprisonment – now even critics of the law would no longer want to go back to the former mess

Kenya banned plastic bags with severe penalties four years ago. HS reviewed the results in Nairobi.

Nairobi

Yet five years ago in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, trees always seemed to bloom with white flowers that never wither. There is a scorching smell on my nose. That’s what the locals say.

It was all plastic, mostly disposable plastic bags. The bags clung to the branches in the wind. During the rainy seasons, they clog drains and caused flooding. During the dry season, the incineration of plastic debris made the breathing air toxic.

In 2017, Kenya had enough.

Plastic bags were banned altogether in a country of 53 million people with the threat of punishment. Today, the tourist must also be careful: not a single plastic bag can be found in the suitcase at the airport.

The ban applies to all non-woven plastic carrier bags and also to some of the plastic bags used to pack products. Both use, production, distribution and importation are punishable.

Large-scale imports are punishable by a maximum of four years’ imprisonment and fines.

The herd ran along a strip of land between the Ole Sereni Hotel and the highway near downtown Nairobi in November. Plastic debris was not visible.

Now by the end of 2021, the view of the capital city center of Nairobi is like being swept clean, at least by the standards of major African cities. The rubbish is barely visible, and woven durable bags are offered at the market stalls along the street.

At the market, employees pack their purchases in cardboard boxes and spin a string around them.

A herd of cattle runs just a few kilometers from the city center, next to a large roundabout. It seems to find something green on the roadside to eat under the guidance of its Maasai shepherd. Goats tingle across the road.

Before, even urban cattle had a hard time. The plastic bag cover prevented the grass growth of the road benches.

The butcher Romano Moriaki has seen the positive consequences of the ban in his work.

Meat shop sunny smiling salesman Romano Moriaki does not hesitate to take a stand on the ban.

“It is a good thing!” he exclaims. “Plastic was dangerous to our country and our environment. It was also inside the cows. ”

Really. Butchers also often found plastic in the digestive system of cattle.

The recently dug roadside in Nairobi showed why the use of plastic is now being restricted: plastic that once ends up in the soil does not disappear quickly.

The change in the outlook for Nairobi has taken place so quickly that many would not have thought it possible in advance.

“This feels better now. The roadsides look different, ”says Morioki.

Next, he would like to get rid of the plastic bottles on the streets. They are not yet recycled in Kenya.

Goats and cattle are looking for food along the way on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Kenya is by no means the only African country to have reached a radical solution to plastic bags.

According to Greenpeace Africa, as many as 34 of 54 African states have either banned or are banning disposable plastic bags. The rigor of the laws and the success of enforcement vary widely. Kenya’s ban is tougher.

In Europe, plastic bags are still largely tolerated.

Fact Europe sticks to the bags In Finland and other European Union member states, the Plastics Directive came into force in the summer, banning many disposable plastic products such as cutlery, whistles and cotton swabs.

Disposable plastic bags are not prohibited by the directive.

However, the EU is working to reduce disposable plastic bags through national targets and by restricting their free availability.

In France, a law will come into force next year banning plastic bags for packaging fruit and vegetables.

Roughly before Kenya, plastic bags had been banned in Rwanda since 2008, and is known throughout Africa for its cleanliness enthusiasm.

In Rwanda, it has been the last Saturday of every month for more than a decade national street cleaning day: umuganda. Everyone who is physically able between the ages of 18 and 65 is forced to participate in umuganda under penalty of a fine. Foreigners in the country are also encouraged to work.

The plastic problem is global, but it is particularly evident in countries where recycling and waste incineration for energy are not as widespread as in Finland, for example.

Various plastics are produced more and more every year, and they degrade poorly. Therefore, the amount of plastic pollution is still growing. UN new nature treaty in the draft however, the goal is to completely eliminate plastic waste by 2030.

In Nairobi has now taken one step towards a plastic-free world. Peter Kasimun in the craft shop owned by the shelves, the shades are dominated by wood tones. There would be light cheetah-headed salad pickers, there would be a dark wood elephant sculpture. The door goes tight.

The majority of Peter Kasimu’s trade in wood carvings depicts the large mammals that tourists want to see in Kenya.

In the Kasimu trade, the products were previously packaged in plastic. Now a variety of papers are used. In all honesty, a strip of bubble wrap breaks under the packing table.

“At first, people opposed the ban,” Kasimu says. “But pretty soon, when they saw where it led, they started to appreciate it.”

Kasimu remembers the clogged sewers from former Nairobi, the soot from the burning of plastic debris and the land covered with bags. He points out that the ever-increasing plastic load was not good for the soil organisms that keep the soil nutritious.

Peter Kasimu packed the customer’s purchases into a Nairobian magazine and a durable bag approved by the Environmental Agency.

From the edge of Nairobi opens a nature park, which is a major attraction of the city. Wild giraffes and buffalo can be photographed against the skyscrapers of a million city. You can even binoculars from the balcony of a hotel room if the room happens to be high enough. Garbage plastic does not fit well in both images.

The world is still not ready. According to Kasimu, you can still see some plastic bags. “They come illegally from Uganda and Tanzania. There is corruption at the borders. ”

Faith Pascal, a seller of handicrafts, is also in favor of a ban on plastic bags. “The grass didn’t grow either, there was so much plastic on the ground,” he says.

The ban is worked and understood, but it could work better. And it is not possible to give up all packaging plastic.

This is the conclusion of a nearby Kenya Environment Agency apartment building. Senior Officer for Waste Management and Plastics Annastacia Vyalu has just rushed back from his lunch hour and sat down to interview a Finnish magazine.

“Today, it works maybe 70 percent,” Vyalu estimates. The biggest problem is smuggling. In addition, manufacturers who have introduced low-quality, plastic-based “durable bags” have been hit. Other durable bags woven from more durable plastic fibers are allowed.

Some new exceptions have also had to be made.

“We soon realized that there are products for which there are no alternative packaging materials.”

Annastacia Vyalu is responsible for waste and plastics at the Kenya Environment Agency.

These include moisture-sensitive foods and many health-related products. Producers of these products have now been granted exemptions for the production and purchase of plastic bags.

Vyalu confirms merchant Kasimu’s assessment of Kenyans’ reaction to the ban. It has also been studied through surveys. The initial suspicion soon turned into popularity.

“Some thought this would take jobs. There were lawsuits too. A year after the ban, everyone looked around and said this was a good thing. ”

However, Vyalu is not going to settle for this. There is room for improvement in recycling. Today, plastics end up in circulation through private plastics companies, but there is no obligation.

A law is being drafted that would require entrepreneurs to take responsibility for collecting and recycling their plastics in cases where plastic packaging is still allowed. It would also require education for households.

Behind the toilet in the tourist shop was a mixed pile of rubbish. Bottles and cans are not recycled in Kenya. However, some of this pile could also be going to recycling, as there are private entrepreneurs in Nairobi who buy plastic waste and resell it to factories that use recycled plastic.

Interview Finally, Vyalu wants to ask how people in Finland have been able to separate waste into different containers in their homes.

He listens intently to the slightly fussy narration of the journalist-photographer-working couple, but eventually he bursts out laughing. It has been mentioned that many people in Finland rinse yoghurt jars with water before putting them in a recycling bin.

“That would never work here,” Vyalu says and then gets serious. At the time of the interview, the drought has become catastrophic in some places in Kenya. The rainy season has betrayed for the third time in a row.

“There are water shortages in many areas.”