HS Environment | They wanted to expand the national park – Then Metsähallitus marched to the negotiating table

Metsähallitus is said to have taken extraordinary measures when the national park in Savo-Kainuu seemed to expand into the area of ​​commercial forests.

Metsähallitus the activities in the expansion project of the Tiilikkajärvi National Park located in the Kainuu and Pohjois Savo regions surprised some of those involved in the preparations. STT is told that Metsähallitus tried to influence the most important speakers during the opinion phase of the National Park Expansion Act so that Metsähallitus’s wishes would be reflected in their statements.

STT has interviewed the municipality of Rautavaara, which started the expansion, and the Northern Savo association, and held other background discussions. It is described to STT that Metsähallitus’ operation has been unusual and exceptional.

“ “They came rushing to the negotiation table”

In the opinion phase of legal reforms, the purpose is that different parties can share their own positions and suggestions for improvement in the draft law. The intention is not that any party tries to influence the statements of others.

Metsähallitus’ operation is described as exceptional also because it has an official role. It is a state business institution with both business and public administration tasks.

Metsähallitus says that it has not tried to influence anyone else’s statements, but has stated its own position and tried to find a compromise.

The law on the expansion of the national park was approved in the plenary session of the parliament in February.

“ Metsähallitus saw the delimitation as problematic

The National Park the expansion started at the initiative of the municipality of Rautavaara and the North Savo association. In August 2020, they made an initiative to the Ministry of the Environment to expand the Tiilikkajärvi National Park up to the Metsäkartano camp center.

After the initiative, the municipality of Rautavaara, financed by the Pohjois-Savo union, started a work called MasterPlan, in which the area delimitation of the expansion was planned and its effects were evaluated. Based on the work, the Ministry of the Environment began to prepare the extension. The draft law went out for comment in the fall of 2022 on the path indicated by the MasterPlan.

Metsähallitus saw the delimitation as problematic, especially in terms of its forestry business. The delimitation of the Ministry of the Environment’s proposal, which was submitted for a statement, contained approximately 1,326 hectares of the observation area of ​​continuous cultivation located in Metsähallitus’ business area.

The national park was expanded by a total of approximately 2,441 hectares on state lands.

Metsähallitus established three observation areas in 2019, which are located in Suomussalmi and Savukoski in addition to Tiilikkajärvi National Park. The state economic forest in the areas is not treated with open felling, but with e.g. harvesting or clearing felling. Information is collected from the observation areas on how forestry could be practiced while avoiding clear-cutting.

Metsähallitus announced that if the extension of Tiilikkajärvi National Park were to be as proposed, the observation area would be reduced so much that it would have to be stopped.

Rautavaaran municipal manager Henri the Swede says that Metsähallitus’ economic forestry side was asked to participate in the preparation twice during the MasterPlan phase.

“Then they experienced and saw that it is not necessary. The justification was that they only acted on the orders of the ministries, i.e. the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, that they did not want to participate in this preparatory phase.”

The Swede is saddened and surprised that when the draft law was coming out, “they came rushing to the negotiating table”. However, he emphasizes that he has nothing against Metsähallit.

According to him, Metsähallitus’ wishes could have been heard better if Metsähallitus had joined earlier.

Did the representatives of Metsähallitus present any wish to you that these wishes of theirs would somehow be reflected in your statement?

“Yes, he did. At that point, the Pohjois Savo union”, Rautavaara municipality and Metsähallitus had a meeting or two.

The Swede says that in the negotiations, they went through different maps and the Forestry Authority expressed a wish for how the area demarcation should go.

“ “Their wishes were taken into account in a small way”

In the Rautavaara municipality’s statement, it was taken into account according to Ruotsalainen in such a way that the municipality’s primary proposal was the area delimitation according to the MasterPlan project and the secondary proposal was the area delimitation proposed by Metsähallitus.

“In a small way, their wishes were then taken into account in this Rautavaara municipality statement.”

Metsähallitus Forest resources and planning manager of Metsätalous Oy Niklas Björkqvist tells STT that together with the municipality of Rautavaara and the North Savo Association, they went through how the national park could be demarcated.

According to him, Metsähallitus has of course not expressed wishes to the other opinion makers that Metsähallitus’ position would also be reflected in their statements.

“There we found an option where these positions can be reconciled and everyone can then give their opinion.”

Why have you joined this preparation in the final stages?

“After all, we haven’t had a preparatory assignment from the ministry. This has been a project led by the municipality, and we have provided information. It has become known to them that we have an observation area of ​​continuous growth. There has been no other goal than to come up with a solution that would ensure the continuation of the observation area of ​​continuous cultivation,” he says.

According to Metsähallitus’s statement, the economic impact of the extension part’s forestry is 1.5 million euros per year.

“ “We would not have had to enter into that negotiation again.”

North Savo the union’s director of planning Annaelina Isola says that in the early autumn of 2022, a direct message came from the operators of Metsähallitus’s economic forest side, asking the Northern Savo union for negotiations.

“We wouldn’t have had to enter into that negotiation again, when we were already of the opinion that the MasterPlan drawn up together is what we can proceed with.”

At the same time, a provincial plan was also being prepared. According to Isola, the critical position of Metsähallitus came to the fore when the draft provincial plan was available for viewing from the beginning of 2022. In the planning process, it is important to coordinate different interests.

Isola says at the time that he considered that the union could play a coordinating role, especially when the provincial planning process was going on at the same time.

“In itself, it is not at all surprising that someone wants to negotiate a provincial formula. But these negotiations during the statement phase of the Tiilikkajärvi National Park board’s proposal did make me think a lot. We interpreted that Metsähallitus has not brought up the issue of continuous cover forestry sufficiently in the Tiilikkajärvi MasterPlan,” says Isola.

“ In the end, Metsähallitus did not get his hopes up.

Eventually The Pohjois-Savo association stated in its statement given during the statement round that it has negotiated with the municipality of Rautavaara and Metsähallitus about the area of ​​the national park and a common vision was reached in the negotiations.

In its statement, the association suggested that the most processed economic forest areas with a dense network of forest roads be left out of the national park area. In addition, the statement suggested that areas of continuous forest cultivation, where observation areas are located, be demarcated from the national park area. Correspondingly, it was proposed to add, for example, some swamp areas to the expansion of the national park.

In the parliamentary environment committee’s hearing, Isola says that he brought up that the expansion of the Tiilikkajärvi National Park is a priority for the Northern Savo Union, and that it does not want to be jeopardized by reducing the demarcation.

The law was approved in the plenary session of the parliament in February, and the Metsähallitus ultimately did not get its hopes up regarding the observation areas of continuous growth. Metsähallitus has since ended its observation area in the area.