HS Environment | There will be age limits for Mets

in Finland a definition is currently being drawn up and threshold values ​​are being sought for what kind of forest is old in Finland. At the same time, instructions for terrain mapping are prepared.

A definition is needed for further protection of forests. According to the EU’s biodiversity strategy, all remaining natural and old forests must be strictly protected. There are only a few such forests left in Finland.

The determination work is carried out by a working group consisting of experts from the Finnish Environment Agency (Syke) and the Finnish Natural Resources Agency.

The definition of the old forest must be completed by the end of the year. Originally, the definitions were supposed to be completed already in December of last year, but the completion of the commission’s instruction was delayed. Therefore, the preparation of national guidelines was also postponed.

At the end of March, the commission guide finally completed.

Help three conditions must be met in order for it to be an old forest requiring protection.

First of all, the forest must consist of native tree species. In Finland, this condition is practically always required.

In addition, there must be a lot of rotten wood in the forest, and it must be of different types. The third condition is that there must be old or large trees in the forest.

In addition to the three mandatory conditions, there are supplementary criteria. It is enough that some of them are fulfilled. Such are, for example, the species of an old forest or the multi-layered nature of the forest canopy.

It has also been established that economic forests under active management do not become “natural” or old forests, even if the forest is rarely managed.

On the other hand, traces of previous human activity are not an obstacle to defining a forest as old. So the forest does not have to be untouched.

Rotting wood on Jouhteninen island in Höytäinen in North Karelia.

Commission the guideline has been drawn up for a long time, and the now approved design is about the eighth version. Group manager of the Finnish Environment Institute Kimmo Syrjänen estimates that the final guideline is slightly broader than the previous versions, i.e. a larger number of forests fit its criteria.

For example, in the previous versions of the commission’s instructions, a continuation of rotten wood was required from the old forest. Now it is enough that there is “variety” of rotten wood.

Based on the Commission’s instructions, the Finnish expert working group can now draw up practical instructions suitable for Finland. For example, it has to be defined which boreal forest has a “large” amount of decaying wood or what is sufficient for versatile decaying wood. And how stout does a tree have to be to be big, or how old to be old?

There will probably be several age limits for the old forest, as spruce, birch and pine are old at different ages. In addition, trees grow at different rates in different parts of Finland, so age limits must also be drawn up according to growth zones. In southern Finland, trees age faster than in Lapland.

The requirement for additional protection does not distinguish between forest ownership, i.e. the biodiversity strategy applies to state forests as well as privately owned forests.

In Finland, however, it is stated that state forests can be protected more systematically, but private forests are protected on a voluntary basis, depending on what the landowners offer for protection.

“The fact that 100 percent of the old forests could be protected is not realistic. And by volunteering, it also avoids that presumptive logging starts in private forests,” says Syrjänen from Sykes.

of the EU the schedule for the implementation of the biodiversity strategy is such that definitions and mapping instructions for old forests must be ready this year. In 2025, both publicly and privately owned forests must be mapped, and in 2029 these identified sites will be strictly protected.

Metsähallitus maps state forests. But who maps the private forests, or who pays for it?

“It is still a complete question mark. I would think that we can make use of the brokerage of sites made by forest management associations, the Finnish Forestry Center and wood buyers. But then, of course, there must be funding for the voluntary protection itself. Now through the Metso program, southern Finland is being protected, but conservation funding will be needed in the whole country in the future,” says Kimmo Syrjänen.

There are few old forests in southern Finland, so the greatest protection pressure is directed to the north. More precisely, to Upper Lapland. Ylä-Lappi means Utsjoki, Enontekiötä and Inari, of which there are extensive forests, especially in Inari.

According to the expert working group’s very rough and preliminary estimate, more than half of the old forests are located precisely in Upper Lapland, in the area of ​​the so-called Metsä-Lap, i.e. in the south of the more rugged mountain Lapland.

More than 70 percent of Inari’s land area is protected, but there are still plenty of valuable forests outside of protection in the municipality.

In environmental organizations it has been feared that while the definitions and terrain mapping instructions are being drawn up, Metsähallitus, which manages the state forests, will have time to cut down its old forests.

Information on changes in the age structure of state forests can be found, for example, in Metsähallitus, which is currently issuing statements of the natural resource plan Kainuu and the regions of Central and Northern Ostrobothnia.

According to the table, the area of ​​the state’s commercial forests over 140 years old has shrunk to less than half of what it was just six years ago. There were 25,000 hectares of forests over 140 years old in the area last year, while in 2017 there were 55,000 hectares – and in the following year, more than 30,000 hectares.

According to the table, the area of ​​121–140-year-old forests has also decreased by more than a quarter in six years.

Regional manager Kalle Eerikainen Metsätalous oy confirms that older age groups have not been transferred to conservation within Metsähallitus. So it does not explain the shrinking of older forests. Instead, felling has been done.

“When the reform maturity is reached, then these forests of the older age groups will also be cut down. That’s also why we are criticized if we cut down forests that are too young.”

However, according to Eerikäinen, logging is only a factor in the dwindling of the older age groups, because the table has a systematic error in the case of the oldest age groups.

The error is due to the fact that today the age structure of forests is assessed entirely by laser scanning. Off-road trips have been completely excluded. Laser scanning provides three-dimensional information about the tree stand, but it cannot identify exactly the oldest trees. The natural resources plan’s table therefore exaggerates the depletion of older forests.

According to Eerikäinen, the error is significant and explains most of the changes in the older age groups, but he cannot say exactly how big the effect is.

HS requested similar age structure data from Metsähallitus also from the Lapland region, but they were not received, the reason being precisely the inaccuracy of the laser scanning data.

Eerikäinen states that when the definition of old forests is obtained, Metsähallitus will immediately implement it and move the forests that meet the criteria outside of logging.