HS Environment | There is no mention of solar power in the laws, and therefore approval can be anything but

Major a solar power plant can get a permit without an environmental report, but the next power plant needs so many different steps that the municipality's zoning department “makes sense”.

Permit requirements vary in different parts of Finland, which burdens companies running projects, nature and municipalities planning power plant areas.

Unpredictable permit practices are due to the fact that the legislation has not kept up with the enthusiasm for solar electricity.

Industrial-scale solar power plants are coming to various parts of Finland. According to a yet-to-be-published survey by the Ministry of the Environment, solar power plants are planned in the area of ​​every ely center in Finland.

The largest solar power plants, hundreds of megawatts in size, are planned for example in Kauhajoki, Lappeenranta, Huittisi, Ulvila and Rautjärvi. Each of these requires space of several hundred hectares.

The Land Use and Building Act does not mention solar power at all. There is no solar power either of the newly reformed Construction Act, which hasn't even entered into force yet. Wind power, on the other hand, has its own categories.

Also, the law on environmental impact assessment (yva) does not mention solar power, but wind power is included.

When IBV Suomi applied for permits for a 250-hectare solar power plant in Uusikaupunki's Kalanti, which will be cleared mainly in the forest, the Ely Center of Varsinais-Suomen decided that there is no need to carry out an environmental impact assessment.

Yva Act in appendix 1 it is said that the environmental effects must be determined if trees are permanently removed from a continuous area of ​​more than 200 hectares.

According to Ely's decision the project had no significant environmental impacts, although the loss of forest was permanent.

Finnish Nature Conservation Union demanded at that time, Elya ordered the power plant's EIA procedure, because the organization considered the approval of the project to be a national precedent. The Kalannin power plant was the largest solar power plant planned in Finland at the time. The construction of the power plant started this year.

When the same IBV Suomi applied for permits for a solar power plant in Kaasmarkku, Ulvila, an environmental assessment was unexpectedly required.

The distance between Kalanni and Kaasmarku is about one hundred kilometers, and the projects fall under the same ely center. The area required by the Kaasmarkun and Kalannin power plants was initially the same size of about 300 hectares.

After the EIA requirement, IBV Suomi shrunk the Kaasmarkun power plant below the 200-hectare limit, to 186 hectares. Yva was still required.

The company returned to its original size of approximately 330 hectares and began to prepare the yva. The process is still ongoing.

Ministry of the Environment according to the survey, 80 percent of the representatives of solar power companies were of the opinion that zoning and licensing are not progressing equally in different parts of Finland.

“Municipalities and the provinces are also unequal here”, says Ulvila's director of urban planning Juha Virola. The permit for the Kaasmarkun power plant belongs to the city of Ulvila.

A solar power plant requiring more than 8 square kilometers of space has been planned for these forests, i.e. Ulvila's Harjunpää. Its approval is pending. A smaller one, the IBV Suomen Kaasmaarkun power plant, would partly catch up.

Virola is not opposed to the environmental assessment procedure and does not hope that the solar power projects will proceed without it.

“Without permission, the assessment of environmental impacts in such significant projects can fall short. Yva also has the goal of reducing harm, which means that at the same time, ways to reduce and prevent harm must be sought. When ely is the responsible authority, it also brings impartiality, when the matter is not only in the hands of the municipality.”

Solar power projects that proceed without permission have indeed been criticized for uncontrollable effects on nature.

Its on the other hand, a completely different thing is bothering Virola. Harm's name is design needs solution.

The planning requirement solution is mentioned in the Land Use and Construction Act. It's kind of a reduced formulaic review. As the name suggests, it shows that there is some kind of need for land use planning.

It is a vague matter in the sense that in some municipalities it appears as a lazy shortcut, but in others it turns into an additional additional hassle.

This is how Virola describes it:

“In some places, it has been possible to license even large power plants with just a design needs solution, i.e. without a valid general formula and without a permit. The municipalities have certainly been quite satisfied, it's lighter that way.”

The situation is different in Ulvila. To the two planned solar power plants – Kaasmarkkuu and To Harjunpää – both a partial master plan and a master plan are drawn up, but in addition, a design needs solution is also needed.

Ministry of the Environment the choice of a suitable zoning instrument is within the municipality's own decision-making power.

Virola disagrees.

“According to Ely and also the ministry, we also have to make a planning needs solution. There is no way for us to escape it.”

Virola's wish is that the municipality could draw up a (partial) master plan and issue a building permit directly from it. This is also done with wind turbines, but the same cannot be done with solar turbines.

“I'm mostly waiting for a miracle or a change in the law,” says Virola.

In the Ministry of the Environment's survey, more than 70 percent of the municipal respondents wished the same as Virola: that in the future building permits could be granted directly based on the general plan.

Virola does not understand what is added or new to the planning needs solution, when the municipality already makes the plan and the solar power company makes the plan, and both involve different kinds of participation and consultation.

“Or it brings more work and slows things down,” says Virola.

The planning need solution itself is difficult due to its internal contradiction. The planning need solution must be made when the environmental effects are significant, but on the other hand, it must not lead to significant construction.

“This is directly a basis for appeal. That is, one more opportunity for human errors and one more complaint threshold. The mind here tends to be strained when trying to credibly justify these contradictory demands.”

Sanna Andersson, a special expert of the Ministry of the Environment, has also been interviewed about the matter, and information has been asked from two solar power project companies.

