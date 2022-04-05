HS Environment The World’s Most Used Building Material is a Bad Climate Puzzle – A Recipe for Green Concrete Can Be Found in Industrial Waste Streams

Houses without cement were built in Mariupol and Kiev, Ukraine, as early as the 1950s. A geopolymer made of blast furnace slag from the steel industry was developed due to a shortage of cement. The same technology is now combating climate change.

Concrete seems like a harmless natural product.

However, its main raw material, cement, is the largest single source of CO2 emissions. The cement industry is responsible for around 5-8% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The steel industry competes with it for the kingdom of emissions. Indeed, the steel of concrete reinforcements further increases the carbon footprint of construction.

Emissions from concrete construction are being monitored for a reason. It is the most widely used material in the world right after water. 2.5 tons of concrete is consumed annually for every inhabitant of the earth.

Concrete there is a reason for its popularity.

“Concrete is one of the finest materials in the eyes of an engineer. It is easy to use, long-lasting, reliable and cheap, ”says a professor at the University of Oulu Mirja Illikainen. Basic information on the field can be found from here.

Excessive emissions from cement production occur at a temperature of 1,450 degrees in a cement kiln. During combustion, a large amount of carbon dioxide is released from the limestone in a chemical reaction.

This necessary reaction converts the final product to a minor binder. When the cement, aggregate and water are mixed together, the mixture hardens in the mold into concrete.

The production of cement produces about 800 kilos of carbon dioxide for every tonne of cement clinker. Clinker is an ingredient in cement.

About 40 percent of the emissions are from cement kiln fuel and 60 percent from the chemical reaction of limestone.

To cement An alternative to concrete based on concrete is being developed, which is also being studied in Finland.

Illikainen is a professor of circular economics and materials technology. His team is developing new types of cement-like recycling materials in Oulu. They can cut up to 80-90 percent of concrete’s climate emissions.

The geopolymer cube looks like ordinary concrete.

Dinner hands out a small concrete cube that comes from the floor of the garage at the housing fair in Lohja. The piece, made with a recipe from Oulu researchers, looks like traditional concrete.

“We call these materials geopolymers.”

Geopolymers are concrete products made without cement.

On the floor of a house in Lohja, cement is replaced by blast furnace slag from a steel mill, which is ash and aggregates from the manufacture of pig iron. In addition, a suitable alkali-based alkali activator is required. It makes the geopolymer harden like cement.

Dinner hurries to point out that the idea is not entirely new.

The material of the structures made by the ancient Romans thousands of years ago is chemically close to geopolymers.

Since then, in the 1950s, an alternative to cement was developed in Ukraine because of its scarcity. Investigator Viktor Glukhovski developed alkali-activated cement. Its raw material was blast furnace slag from a local iron refinery instead of limestone.

Already in the 1950s, cement-free apartment buildings were built in Mariupol and Kiev, Ukraine.

The recipe of the researchers at the University of Oulu is closely related to the Ukrainian geopolymer.

According to Illikainen, Ukrainian geopolymer houses have withstood the test of time like their concrete contemporaries. Apparently, after the shortage of cement was eased, experiments remained. The fate of the houses now under bombing in Russia is a mystery.

Oulu in ten years, the university has become one of the world’s largest groups of geopolymer researchers.

Cement-like binders and material recycling are currently being studied by 30 researchers in ten different projects. Illikainen is the most cited geopolymer researcher in the world.

Cheap cement substitutes were developed in Finland as early as the 1980s and 1990s. Now concerns about greenhouse gas emissions have revived the construction industry.

Blast furnace slag from steel mills and fly ash from coal combustion have been successfully used as raw materials for geopolymers.

Both waste streams are now also used as additives in ordinary cements. This reduces the need for cement that causes climate emissions and reduces the carbon footprint of concrete.

Oulu researchers are going further.

“We study the untapped by-products of the industry,” Illikainen says.

Geopolymer concrete is produced like ordinary concrete. However, the recipe needs to be developed for each industry by-product because their ingredients vary.

Mineral waste arises in the industry numerous.

Nearly one hundred million tonnes of mine waste streams are generated each year. Mineral waste from construction and metal processing is also calculated in millions of tonnes.

The by-products of copper and nickel production are now of interest to researchers.

“Many of these by-products consist of the most common raw materials in the soil, such as silicon, aluminum, iron and calcium,” says Illikainen.

These elements are of interest to geopolymer developers. Under suitable conditions, they can form cement-like reinforcing materials.

Oulu one of the prides for researchers is mineral wool recycling.

This popular insulation material is one of the few construction waste that still ends up in landfills.

“Six years ago, one of our researchers realized it was an excellent material for making geopolymers.”

Now Illikainen is the scientific director of a major European Union project that demonstrates the reuse of mineral wool in geopolymer products.

These include yard stones, mortars, wall panels and other building materials.

The raw materials for geopolymer concrete are diverse, and that is a dilemma.

Although there is no shortage of suitable industrial waste streams and they may even be costly to receive, geopolymers still have a long way to go.

There is no quick relief from the emission problems in the construction industry, Illikainen admits.

The biggest problem is the diversity of raw materials. Each raw material for green concrete needs to develop its own recipe.

The strength of some geopolymers overshadows modern concrete, but the challenge is the variation in properties.

Cement retains its surface because its properties and durability are well known. It has become the standard in the construction industry.

It is difficult to replace it with lower-emission alternatives, especially in load-bearing structures.

According to Illikainen, however, low-emission binders are wanted to be part of construction industry standards. He is on the board of Betoniyhdistys ry

The first products are already on the market. The company’s startup company Betolar says that the first low-carbon yard stones manufactured using its patented method will soon be delivered to SRV’s construction site in Vantaa.

Green pending the spread of concrete, it would be good for cement manufacturers to reduce emissions. Finnsementti, Finland’s only cement manufacturer, has cut emissions in various ways.

Company environmental report says emissions from recycled fuels and zero-emission alloys reduce emissions. The company is planning to capture carbon dioxide from cement kilns.

Still, the company’s two plants emit nearly 900,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. It is about 1.6 percent of Finland’s CO2 emissions.

Reducing emissions by up to 80% is only possible if the cement is replaced with emission-free binders.

Research in this area is being encouraged by the rising price of fuel and CO2 allowances for the cement industry.

Construction industry is not the only user of geopolymers. The University of Oulu is also developing further processed materials from geopolymers for the treatment of water and emissions and for the manufacture of batteries.