HS Environment | The wind turbine can be fatal for the eagle – dozens of dead birds have already been found

To Finland wind farms are being planned at an accelerating pace. However, care should be taken when placing wind turbines so that they do not disturb the biodiversity.

A wind turbine can be fatal to, for example, our country’s largest bird of prey, the sea eagle. It is known that 48 sea eagles have ended up mauled by wind turbines in Finland, he says Hannu Tikkanen Metsähallitus.

“The real number is certainly many times higher, because these eagle carcasses are just random finds,” he says.

There are plenty of working wind turbines on the west coast, which also has a lot of sea eagle territories.

For now there is no watertight explanation for why exactly eagles end up in the blades of a wind turbine.

According to Tikkanen, one estimate is that eagles’ predatory behavior includes circling and observing prey moving below. As a top beast, the eagle is not used to the fact that danger could be lurking above it.

That’s how a wind turbine’s blade unexpectedly flying from above can kill an eagle. It is believed that the impact of a heavy platform invariably leads to the death of the bird.

A white-tailed eagle's wingspan can be up to two and a half meters.

in Finland there is also another species of eagle that is much rarer than the sea eagle. This is an endangered bald eagle.

There are only about 400 breeding age pairs of golden eagles in our country. There are several thousand individual eagles, if you also include younger eagles that have not reached sexual maturity.

The territories of golden eagles that thrive in the wilderness are especially in the northern parts of Finland, far from settlements and people.

As far as we know, no golden eagle has yet died in a wind turbine collision in Finland, because there are hardly any current power plants in their territories. Currently, power plants pose a greater risk to sea eagles.

90 percent of the golden eagle’s nesting is located north of Oulu.

In the future the situation may be different if golden eagles are not paid attention to.

About half of the currently planned power plant sites in the provincial plans, i.e. 6,000 wind power plants, fall on the territories of golden eagles, says Tikkanen. As power plants increase, the risks of collisions increase.

The effects of wind power on golden eagles can also be more indirect.

Golden eagles tend to avoid the built environment. A power plant built on the territory could completely drive them away to poorer predatory lands. Poorer food intake could reduce the population.

The small size of the golden eagle population and the very low production of young make the species very sensitive.

According to Tikkanen, the University of Oulu has modeled that an additional mortality of just under 3 percent would cause a declining population.

Wind power projects seem to be inevitably increasing in Finland.

How could eagles be best taken into account when planning a new power plant?

The most important factor is the location of the power plant, says Tikkanen.

According to him, in regional planning, the locations of power plant areas should be planned in such a way that sensitive species are not harmed.

The University of Oulu has modeled how wind turbines hitting bald eagle territories would affect the eagles. Based on the data, it can be concluded in which places wind turbines would have the least harm to birds.

According to the modelling, the power plants located right on the outskirts of the territories would not necessarily pose a danger to the eagles. The closer the power plant would be to the nest site and the central parts of the territory, the more dangerous it would be.

“‘Planning that takes eagles into account is needed so that it doesn’t happen that a good thing actually causes loss of nature.”