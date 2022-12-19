HS Environment | The UN Nature Conference decided on a 30 percent conservation goal – What does it mean for Finland?

The UN Nature Conference agreed on the protection of land and sea areas. Fulfilling the goal requires a significant increase in protected areas, especially in southern Finland.

World the states agree to stop the loss of nature at the UN Nature Conference. However, the agreement on the protection of marine and land areas does not necessarily bring significant changes to Finland’s environmental actions.

An agreement was reached at the nature meeting organized in Montreal, Canada, on Monday morning Finnish time.

The agreement includes the goal that all countries protect in some way 30 percent of their land and sea areas by 2030.

Read more: Surprise deal: A third of the Earth’s surface will be protected – also applies to Finland

“As far as protection is concerned, it seems that the decision does not necessarily bring terribly additional demands to what we are already committed to,” says the chairman of Finland’s nature panel Janne Kotiaho.

“Of course, the schedule is tight.”

Finland has already committed to the EU’s biodiversity strategy, the goal of which is to stop the loss of nature in 2030. It requires that in 2030 at least 30 percent of the EU’s land and sea areas are under protection. At least 10 percent must be strictly protected.

See also Editorial Inflation also surprised the central bank Janne Kotiaho.

The strategy states that each member state must do its part, although the target percentages have not been divided by member state.

“Each member state has to reach more or less the same percentage figures. If one member state does less than the others, it shifts the responsibility to others, and the others have to do more accordingly,” says Kotiaho. Thus, the agreement of the UN Nature Conference is very much in line with the EU’s strategy.

of the UN according to the estimate drawn up in the sixth country report of the biodiversity agreement, the protection area of ​​protected land areas and inland waters in Finland was approximately 17 percent in 2019. According to the Environmental Administration, approximately 11 percent of Finland’s sea surface area is protected.

Protected land areas are concentrated in Northern Finland. Achieving the conservation goals means that the conservation area of ​​Southern Finland must also be increased significantly.

“In practice, the need for protection applies to all habitats, inland waters and seas. That is, 30 percent of forests, 30 percent of swamps, and so on. You can’t start from the fact that some nature is protected more than another,” says WWF’s director of conservation Jari Luukkonen.

“The most concrete example is forest protection. In southern Finland, about three percent of the forest area is protected. Achieving the goal requires a multiple amount of protection.”

The nature meeting also agreed on a 30 percent restoration target for degraded areas.

According to Kotiaho of the nature panel, the restoration and protection goals complement each other at least in part and overlap in some parts.

“That is, when an area is protected, it can be counted towards the protection goal, but at the same time, if the area has weakened and is starting to improve, it can be considered that it also fulfills the goal of restoration.”

How much would meeting the conservation goal cost?

According to the assessment made by the Nature Panel for the EU’s biodiversity strategy, for example, the need for additional funding for forest protection is around 6.8 billion euros. This means 760 million euros annually, if protection is implemented by the end of the target year 2030. The estimate does not include administrative costs.

“In practice, the level of funding for nature conservation should multiply, not only in Finland but globally,” says WWF’s Luukkonen.

“When you think about previous meetings that dealt with biodiversity, reasonable goals have always been set, but the deterioration of biodiversity has not been stopped. Funding has not risen to a sufficient level.”

For conservation goals getting there is a huge, but at the same time a necessary task, Kotiaho and Luukkonen say.

“We need a change of attitude, so that instead of rhetoric, we start taking action,” says Luukkonen.

Kotiaho reminds that actions to stop the loss of nature have been agreed upon before, but without success.

“We live on a finite planet, so the execution of the contract is inevitable.”