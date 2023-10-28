HS Environment | The solar power company wants to try a carbon storage that can be submerged in a swamp – “This is a poor man’s carbon capsule”

Solar power company is experimenting with a new way to reduce climate emissions caused by deforestation in Satakunta. The purpose is to create a coal storage in the swamp under the panel field and to try to restore the coal sink to operation.

SAJM Holding, which develops solar power plants, is already experimenting with carbon storage in a small rye swamp in Kokemäki in Satakunta. The company has filed a patent application for its method.

“We already have a building permit for a solar power plant in Kokemäki, so we can try carbon storage there. The trial area is starting to be ready, I have already leveled the ground,” says the chairman of the board of SAJM Holding Seppo Malmi. He also works as the CEO of practical project companies, i.e. Sun companies.

In total, the company has around 500 hectares of marshland, where it would be possible to make coal storage if the projects progress.

Harjunpää’s solar power plant is being planned for the forests behind the house. The project does not yet have a building permit.

One possible targets could be the Harjunpää solar power plant in Ulvila, which is located partly in the forest, partly in the Elva marsh. The 822-hectare solar power plant is one of the largest planned in Finland. You can read more about the project here.

In the original plan of the Harjunpää power plant, the stumps and branches to be lifted from the panel area were to be chopped as the base of the panel area. In that case, they would land relatively quickly and carbon dioxide, which warms the climate, would be released into the atmosphere.

The new idea is to sink the stumps into the surface layer of the bog. The swamp ditches would be blocked and the water level would be allowed to rise. Under water, in an oxygen-free state, the stumps would not be allowed to rot, but could be preserved for decades. That way, the carbon they contain would be stored.

“This is a poor man’s carbon capsule,” Malmi describes.

One hectare of swamp drained could submerge the stumps of about five hectares of forest. In this way, emissions from deforestation could be mitigated.

I stand after sinking, denser soil would be driven over the swamp so that the area could withstand the passage of machines.

Malmi believes that the vegetation that settles in the area would act as a carbon sink in the future.

“First, of course, the area will become grassy, ​​but after that it could become meadow-type vegetation, or if we manage to raise the water level high enough, curd moss will return.”

The company calculates that with the help of carbon encapsulation, the lifetime emissions of the power plant could be reduced by a few percent, of course depending on how large an area could be set aside for the peat storage of logging stocks. In the company’s calculation, the carbon stored in stumps is a more significant factor than the carbon sink created by vegetation.

Can you does the model developed by the company really work or is the idea just green talk? HS asked two researchers from the Finnish Natural Resources Agency about the matter.

Special supporter Paavo Ojanen according to the swamp works as described when you put wood in it: the wood doesn’t decompose much there. Ojanen is a doctor of agricultural and forestry sciences who specializes in the climate effects of the use of bogs.

“We’ve actually talked about this with our colleagues, that since that solar panel doesn’t need dry land, the swamp below should be watered. So this is exactly what we should strive for,” says Ojanen.

The Elva swamp in Ulvila was drained in 1968. However, the draining of the swamp did not result in a rapidly growing economic forest, but only small pine grows in the swamp.

Swamps are Finland’s biggest carbon store, even bigger than forests. But when a bog is drained and it dries out, carbon can start to be released into the atmosphere and the drained bog can become a source of climate emissions. By raising the water level, it is possible to ensure that coal remains in the swamp.

“The biggest challenge with the idea is that this kind of thing has not been tried yet. It would be easier for the company to just let those ditches be, so it’s great if they drain the swamp. We need experiments like this, so we’d be happy to come and measure it,” says Ojanen.

To the stumps stored carbon storage in the swamp may therefore work well. Instead, producing a carbon sink is the more uncertain part of the plan, says a researcher specializing in Finnish forests Päivi Väänänen .

“When mineral soil is driven over and there is also shading from the panels, it is uncertain how much and what kind of vegetation there will be. Grass vegetation is usually annual, in which case the sink effect is small. The water level should at least be raised properly,” says Väänänen.

Drained for the marsh, it would of course also be an option to restore it back to marsh nature. According to Ojanen, this should be considered especially if it is a lush swamp such as a fen, because fewer of them have been spared from human modification.

On the other hand, the restoration value of a barren scum like the Elva bog is not necessarily as great as that of less numerous bog types.

“I would prefer to see solar panels on a drained, former peat bog, because we would need forests to produce renewable raw materials. But if you take the panel field into the forest, then dragging the swamp and burying the logs there is definitely worth a try,” Ojanen sums up.