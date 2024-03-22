HS environment | The restoration decree ran into opposition from EU countries – Finland rejected the rescue attempt

Attempts were made to save the regulation through last-minute negotiations with Finland, but the government decided to prevent the approval of the regulation.

EU member states narrow majority prevents passage of controversial restoration ordinance.

The meeting of EU ambassadors was supposed to discuss the restoration decree on Friday, but at the meeting it turned out that there was not a sufficient majority to support the decree. It was pulled from the agenda.

A majority in support of the regulation was not found, as Finland rejected the presidency's attempt to save the regulation at the last minute.

“Yes, it is now leaning towards the fact that we are not supporting it,” the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said in connection with the EU summit in Brussels.

Member countries and the European Parliament already reached an agreement on the content of the regulation in November, and the member states only had to accept the outcome of the negotiations. This week, however, Hungary unexpectedly announced that it would withdraw its support from the regulation. This was enough to break the slim majority built in support of the bill.

Belgium, which is leading the negotiations, still tried to save the regulation by negotiating in Finland's direction. Finland has so far abstained from voting in favor of the regulation, and its change of heart would have been enough to form the necessary majority.

By restoring the aim is to bring nature to a natural state or close to it. According to the restoration regulation, restoration measures should be carried out on at least 20 percent of the land and sea areas in the EU region by 2030.

In the background there is concern about the deterioration of biodiversity and the loss of species.

Opponents of the proposal believe that the EU intervenes in Finland's forest policy disproportionately. According to the defenders, this is correct, because it is about the Union's common climate and environmental policy.

However, the regulation has not yet been finalized. It will return to the consideration of the member states in due course, but no timetable has been set for further consideration, says one EU diplomat.

