HS Environment | The researcher has a comforting message about one of Finns’ favorite fells: “This is lost”

Global warming may take away the fells from Finland. According to forecasts, a temperature change of two degrees will almost completely destroy them, except for the highest peaks of Kilpisjärvi and Pallas.

To the top there is only a short distance left. We go over tree stumps, past pines and birches, across blueberry groves.

At an altitude of about 400 meters, the trees become sparse. The landscapes open up ahead, which thousands of Finns come to see every year.

Birches, spruces, pines, dangers. And far behind them, the great fells.

That’s it now. A national treasure that will probably no longer exist in the future.

The trees on the fells grow higher every year.

Ville Hallikainen looking at the horizon. He skied on these fells for the first time in the 1970s. Back then, Lapland and its nature looked very different than today.

Hallikainen is a doctor of agricultural and forestry sciences, a researcher who recently retired from the Natural Resources Center. Raised by Pohjoinen, who was born in Inari and received his student cap in Ivalo.

Hallikainen has dedicated his life to the study of forests and nature. That’s why today he has promised to go with us to the fells of Saariselkä.

Ville Hallikainen has seen Lapland’s nature change.

Here in the landscape of Eastern Lapland, according to Hallikainen, the best signs of what kind of fate awaits the fells are most visible.

“Even in the best case, only the tops of the highest peaks remain in the Saariselkä area,” says Hallikainen.

“It makes me sad.”

Are With Hallikainen at the foot of Urupää peak. On the line called the tree line, which separates the fell from the danger. In contrast to danger, there is an open, bare area at the top of the fell, where the individual trees between the forest line and the tree line do not grow.

Below us is the forest line, a line formed by uniform stands. The human eye, especially when viewed from a distance, perceives it as more important than a tree line, Hallikainen reflects.

Paljakka, which defines the fell, starts at the tree line. See also Climate activism | Greta Thunberg was fined for necking

Hallikainen wanted to bring us specifically to Urupää. Here, according to him, you can see most clearly what kind of changes are ahead in the future.

The reason for that can be found in history. In the 1930s, Finland was hit by a heat wave. During that time, pine seedlings in particular managed to spread their seeds high up on the fells of Eastern Lapland.

“The forest line rose several tens of meters in Urupää”, says Hallikainen.

The topic makes Hallikainen remember the late forest scientist Gustaf Sirénin thoughts. In the 1940s and 1950s, Sirén experimentally cultivated pine on the fells. He thought that if he could turn the swamps into a forest, why not the fells as well.

“It would seem that Sirén’s dream is coming true.”

Hallikainen bends down to look at the seedlings. You can see from them that the previous growth years and especially the high temperatures in July have been favorable for pine.

When the conditions are optimal, tree seeds are able to germinate higher every year. This is also the case in Urupää, where both the forest line and the tree line consist mainly of pine.

Now the small pine saplings are spreading more and more densely and higher. Every year the life of a feller gets more cramped.

“The front fighters are already far ahead.”

Hallikainen speaks metaphorically, even though the topic is serious. Or maybe that’s why. Humor helps even in sad feelings.

“We’re going up all the time.”

The current forest border in Urupää started during the heat wave of the 1930s.

As a result of warming, individual trees grow even higher.

Climate change strongly modifies the landscape and species especially of the treeless fell glade. According to forecasts, every temperature rise of 0.6 degrees will move the forest line a hundred meters higher even in less than a hundred years.

The low fells are forested. Warming threatens to disappear one of the most beloved features of Finnish nature.

In central and northern Lapland, the annual average temperature from 1991–2020 was already about 0.6 degrees higher than 1981–2010.

Ahead is a total change of the nature of the fells.

“But it must be noted that with climate change, there are more diseases than before. The effects of the soil must also be taken into account: trees do not grow on rocks,” says Hallikainen.

But. It is Hallikainen’s most used words. As a researcher, he constantly remembers to point out the multidimensionality of things. About sensitive nature and the unpredictability of climate change.

A good example is damage caused by insects. For example, it is predicted that the damage to the meters of the foothills will become more common as the winters warm up. Butterflies’ eggs only die when the frost hurts slightly above 30 degrees.

Birch leaves that have turned yellow before autumn may be birch rust: a type of fungus that causes destruction in birches.

Perhaps the most barren example is from the 1960s, when an estimated 500 square kilometers of fenturkikoviki disappeared in the Utsjoki area as a result of meter destruction.

According to forecasts, climate change will also increase rainfall. It can increase the depth of snow, so the fungus winter mold that lives under the snow can have a bad effect on the pines.

A pine covered in winter mold.

Predictions look sad anyway.

If the temperature rise could be stopped to even two degrees with emission restrictions, the forest would still have the conditions to rise at least 200 meters higher than it is now. Nowadays, the forest line of the fells is around 400–600 meters.

Even ideally, the fell landscape that opens up around us would practically disappear completely.

The increase in temperature in July is central to the growth of the forest.

Only the small peaks of the highest fells would remain from Urho Kekkonen National Park, and even their preservation cannot be considered certain. Larger bare areas would remain only in the fells of the arm and in some areas of Western Lapland, such as the halibut fells.

Climate has certainly experienced warm phases before, such as in the 1930s.

Hallikainen speaks carefully about complex phenomena. It saddens him that the historical examination of the climate and the one-on-the-other side reflection are often combined with the denial of climate change.

“There is absolutely no question of that.”

Changes are slow. It takes 50–100 years for trees to grow so large that they are perceived as a forest in fell conditions. Even longer.

So the good news is that there is still time left. The bad news, on the other hand, is that our grandchildren will see a really different fell Lapland.

Before it’s time to push the start even higher. Hallikainen wants to take us to the top of Kiilopää. From there, there are wide views over the Urho Kekkonen National Park.

A journalist and a researcher on their way down from a fell that will probably no longer exist in the future.

We calculate the height with Hallikainen. 460 meters, 480 meters, 500 meters.

Individual bridgehead stations rise far. Just when you’ve thought you’ve seen the last seedling, the next one appears from behind the nub. The tiny pine saplings follow us all the way up, all the way to Kiilopää’s bare ground.

“Kiilopää has been lost. In the future, this will probably be a former fell.”

Ville Hallikainen was surprised how high the individual small pine seedlings rose on Kiilopää.

At the top we find a bench and sit down. It’s very quiet for a while. Only the wind whispering behind the ear breaks the peace of the fell.

Far to the south, you can see the Nattas of the Sompio nature park. Hammastunturi would open in the northwest as far as the eye can see.

In the east, our field of vision is filled with the huge Urho Kekkonen National Park. 2,550 square kilometers of protected fell wilderness. Glistening rivers, shimmering forests, fell slopes bathed in the light of the evening sun.

And in the middle of it and the highest fell in all of Eastern Lapland: the rugged peak of Sokosti rising to 718 meters.

In a hundred years, it may be the last fell in the national park.