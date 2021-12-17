HS Environment The report reveals: Ditching, which destroys nature, continues in silence in Finland, even though it was thought to be history – “Will this never end?”

In Finland the repeated mantra of ending the drainage of bogs in the 1990s is not true. Until recent years, significant numbers of ditches have been excavated in Finland for bogs or parts of bogs that did not already have ditches.

The destruction of the bog nature caused by drainage and the pressure on water bodies continue despite the opposite goals.

An observation published last week National Forest Inventory (VMI). It examines Finland’s land use through field visits to a representative number of test areas.

Field visits were carried out in 2014–2018, and changes in the previous ten years were assessed.

“Yes, it was a bit of a surprise,” says a leading researcher at the Natural Resources Center who wrote the inventory report. Kari Korhonen.

“They’re big acres.”

Inventory report According to the Commission, a total of 46,000 hectares of salt marshes in which no ditches existed were drained in Finland during the investigation period. The figure is much higher than the area of ​​the swamp that has been tried to be brought closer to its former natural state during the same period.

This 46,000 hectares corresponds to more than one percent of all the remaining undrained bog in Finland. It is many times larger than the types of bogs where it is possible to grow a forest. Such are, for example, natural and peat-based ears that have become very rare in Finland.

At the request of HS, Korhonen will also review the previous decades for new dams. It turns out to be even bigger. At that time, 55,000 hectares of new swamp had been drained on the basis of the inventory. In the inventory, all types of terrain with even a small amount of peat are counted as bogs. So it can also be a swampy forest.

Fact Finland’s forest resources are being scrutinized The National Forest Inventory (VMI) is a research effort that has continued since the 1920s to map the development of Finland’s forest resources.

The final report of the 12th inventory was published last Thursday, looking at the evolution of forests since the 1920s.

The study provides information on, for example, the total volume of forests, the distribution of different tree species, the age structure of the forest and the amount of dead wood important to nature in the forest.

The research is based on field visits and a network of representative plots. The data from the plots are generalized to represent the whole country using statistical methods and utilizing satellite and map data.

As the issue arose, Korhonen’s inventory team began reviewing the results. The revisions have shown that possibly about half of the 46,000 hectares mentioned in the report are wetlands where new ditches have been made between the old, covered ditches.

In this case, we are not talking about new drainage, but supplementary drainage. Errors may have occurred if no old ditches have been observed during the field trip. They have now been found on old maps.

“It’s our fault. But it does not nullify this very thing, ”says Korhonen. The results of the reviews will be communicated more accurately when they are completed.

Soiden Massive drainage in the 1960s and 1970s has since been found to be a mistake in its scale – especially if the issue is viewed from the perspective of Finnish nature. Almost 80 per cent of the bogs in southern Finland have been drained.

Suo ditches were dug in Finland so much that they would reach twice the length of the Earth to the Moon and back. The goal was to dry the swamps into money-producing forest land, and in many places it succeeded. Finland’s forest resources increased and drainage subsidies were paid. During the busiest times, a swamp of 300,000 hectares a year was drained into the swamp. At that time, the Finnish economy was even more dependent on forests.

Mire drainage with a tractor-driven trencher in the 1970s.

The contract went so far that many bog habitat types were almost completely destroyed in Finland and a whole number of bog plant, bird and insect species were endangered. That threat of endangerment continues as the marsh ecosystems are drying up slowly.

Read more: Nature runs out of space – startling graphics show how man dominates planet Earth

“There were 9 million hectares of bogs in Finland, very diverse and varied. After all, the habitat characteristic of Finland has been largely lost in it, ”says the research professor at the Natural Resources Center. Raisa Mäkpää.

11 per cent of Finland’s primary salt salts are endangered. Cucumber is an exception. It has become more widespread due to its protection and adaptability at EU level. Other intestines such as the swamp are sharply thinned.

Some of the damage was done in vain. About 13 percent of the drained bogs are such that no commercial forest grows in them today. However, natural values ​​were lost.

Drainage also caused a large nutrient load on Finnish waters. However, the disadvantage continues and is exacerbated whenever clogged ditches are cleared.

Due to all this, Finland has wanted to move away from the tradition of drainage. Drainage is no longer included in the new forest management recommendations, and recently the large forest companies UPM and Tornator announced their move on peatlands, partly for the continuous cultivation of the forest, which does not require ditches.

Peat production has also taxed wild bogs in Finland. The peat production area in Kaustinen was photographed in November 2021.

How is so is it possible that even a new swamp will still be drained?

Leading researcher Korhonen is still a little confused about the question. His team is currently looking at the data more closely to find out where the ditches have been dug.

To that extent, it has already been established that about a third of the 46,000 hectares are in areas where reforestation has taken place. So new seedlings have been planted there.

If the peatland is cleared, the water will start to reach the surface when the trees no longer absorb and evaporate. Therefore, planting may require rotting. Ditches may also be excavated in connection with it.

This would not need to be done if peatlands switched to continuous cultivation. In it, the felling is done by picking and trees are kept in the forest at all times, which, by evaporation, take care of adequate drainage and produce new seedlings with their seeds.

Ditched swamp in Perho. In Finland, bogs have been drained not only for forestry but also for agriculture.

Korhonen also wants to make another refinement: their calculation also classifies as new ditches those ditches that have been excavated in new places on already partially ditched bogs. In such places, nature values ​​may not remain as much as in pristine bogs.

On the other hand, research professor Mäkpää points out that these parts of the bog may have not been ditched in the past precisely because of their natural values. Further investigation would be needed to clarify the matter.

Traditionally Ditches in Finland have been tightened by state subsidies. Of the old so-called Kemera support will continue to be provided for the opening of ditches.

Mäkpää is wondering whether the support can also be used for new drainage, even if it should not be used for it. Supervision is limited, he said.

“It simply came to our notice then. Once the machine has been brought to the swamp and when it has traditionally been encouraged. I only have questions here, not answers. ”

Kemera subsidies should end at the end of next year. According to Mäkipää, it will be interesting to see if the digging of new ditches decreases.

Mäkpää is one of the researchers who raised the issue of drainage on social media after the study was published. In him, the news aroused frustration.

“It was such that it would never end.”

For him, adjusting the support policy is essential. “It can’t be that the harm continues with taxpayers’ money.”

From the point of view of nature, it is also harmful to clear old ditches. In it, water bodies receive a nutrient pulse and climate emissions increase. Deep and steep ditches make it difficult to move around in the forest, and they are overwhelmed by, for example, the chicks of forest fowl, such as the capercaillie and the black grouse.

In Mäkpää’s opinion, the protection of existing bogs would be a more sensible nature protection than the restoration of already drained bogs, which of course can also be done. Once the bog has been dried and the salt marshes have disappeared, it is difficult to restore it. Restoration can restore part of the salt system, but the lost bog will not return as it is.

“They will not return to their former natural state except perhaps after the next ice age.”