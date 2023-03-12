HS Environment | The rapidly growing production of renewables created a hidden problem in the electricity grid – the solution can be found in Lappeenranta

Batteries play an important role in the energy system of the future. In Lappeenranta’s Yllikkälä, work is being done every second to balance the network.

how about then when it’s not windy or sunny?

The question is also more acute in Finland every year. Solar panels and wind turbines are being erected all over the country at a rapid pace, and the production of electricity fluctuates more and more strongly depending on the weather.

Everyone knows the problem of windless hours and cloudy days. However, the increase in renewable electricity production also creates another problem in the energy system, which few people outside the energy sector know about.

That problem is solved in Yllikkälä in Lappeenranta every day and every moment.

With a little ten blue containers stand on the fenced lot. Energy company Neoenin Kiira Jokinen leads inside one of the containers. It’s warm inside, there’s a steady hum over everything. The narrow corridor is lined with black boxes with handles stacked from floor to ceiling. They are battery modules. There are hundreds of them in one container, more than five thousand in total on the plot.

Together, they form Finland’s largest battery warehouse. It is capable of storing 30 megawatt hours of electricity, slightly more than the annual consumption of one electrically heated detached house.

However, no electricity is stored in these batteries for a year.

“The battery constantly discharges and charges itself, just in the blink of an eye,” says Jokinen. Neoen owns the warehouse, and Jokinen is responsible for its operation.

Yllikkälä battery storage has its own, important task in balancing the energy system. It takes care of the fine-tuning of the balance of the electricity grid, frequency management, without which the grid cannot remain upright.

Yllikkälä’s battery warehouse consists of more than five thousand battery modules.

When the share of renewables in electricity production increases, the need for frequency control also increases. This is because wind and solar power plants do not produce what the grid needs inertia.

It refers to the network’s ability to resist sudden frequency disturbances, for example in a situation where a large power plant suddenly falls from the network. Inertia is produced, for example, by the large turbines of gas or nuclear power plants, whose kinetic energy continues to rotate the turbine even in the event of a disturbance. It maintains the frequency of the network and gives critical seconds to react to the situation by, for example, increasing the production of a hydroelectric plant.

When there is more inertia-free renewable production in the system, the reaction time in the event of a disturbance is significantly reduced, from the traditional five seconds to even a second. For example, a hydropower plant may not be able to react this quickly.

That’s when batteries come to the rescue. The reaction time of Yllikkälä battery storage is 0.2 seconds. If at any moment the production in the network is less than expected, the Yllikkälä battery supplies electricity to the network and thus maintains the 50 hertz frequency, which is critically important for the network’s functionality.

It goes without saying that batteries do not wait for a human command in the event of a malfunction. The battery storage is connected to the grid company Fingrid’s fault reserve, and the operation is automated.

HS this spring presents objects from different parts of Finland that already tell today what the energy system will look like in the future. In that system, batteries play an even bigger role.

Energy company Neoen’s country manager Jerri Loikkanen.

“Batteries are a very critical part of the energy system,” says Neoen’s country manager Jerri Loikkanen.

“When wind power increases, batteries will inevitably increase as well.”

Neoen is already applying for permits for three new battery warehouses. They become even bigger. Yllikkälä is a so-called one-hour battery. The designation comes from the fact that the battery can supply its maximum power of 30 megawatts to the grid continuously for an hour. The next batteries are probably two or three hour batteries.

Worldwide, Neoen builds much larger warehouses. In Australia, it already has a 450 megawatt-hour battery storage facility in operation.

The private equity fund company Taaleri also got involved in the battery business at the beginning of the year. In the past, the company has invested in wind and solar power. The company made its first investment in a 36-megawatt-hour battery warehouse located in Lempäälä, which should be completed next spring.

The time for the investment was now ripe, says the investment manager responsible for the company’s energy stocks Ville Rimali. The first condition was that the technology must be tested to work.

“That point has been reached. Technology has developed tremendously within five years,” says Rimali.

“Prices have dropped significantly over the past five years, excluding last year, when prices rose due to general inflation. There will also be an enormous increase in battery production.”

So The battery investments in Lempäälä and Yllikkälän are market-based, meaning they were built without subsidies.

Secondly, Taaler assessed that there is still a need for new batteries in the frequency market. Lempäälä battery storage also participates in maintaining the frequency of the electricity grid.

In the future, Taaleri sees a growing need for batteries also on the electricity market side, balancing intra-day fluctuations in production. As wind power production increases, price volatility increases, making electricity storage an even more attractive business.

Batteries are still hardly used for long-term and large amounts of energy storage. There, solutions must be found elsewhere.

“From seconds to eight hours is where that technology works,” says Rimali.

“The strength of batteries lies in quick response and short-term storage,” Loikkanen also says.