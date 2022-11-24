HS Environment | The packaging industry researched: Single-use packaging is better for the environment than durable containers – This is how Syke’s manager evaluates the result

According to research commissioned by the packaging industry, disposable containers would be more environmentally friendly than durable items. Syke’s director Jyri Seppälä estimates that the choices of the study limit the results.

Packaging industry has taken steps to raise concerns about the European Commission’s proposed packaging and packaging waste regulation, which is due to be published on 30 November.

The commission wants producers, shops and restaurants to introduce more reusable packaging instead of single-use packaging. On the basis of the information leaked in advance, the draft proposal has been told, among other things Politico. In the future, restaurants selling take-away food must offer food and drinks in reusable packaging or using the customers’ own transport containers.

About one-third of the sales of beverages must comply with these rules by 2030. The line will tighten as the years go by, and in January 2040, the rules will apply to 95 percent of the sales of beverages. For food, the first goal is 20 percent and eventually 75 percent. The draft proposal may still change.

The packaging industry opposes these rules.

European the umbrella association of the packaging industry (EPPA) claims that there is no need to increase durable containers and transport packaging. Politico by the beer industry and the restaurant industry are also worried that the new rules will complicate logistics, increase costs and make it difficult to take care of hygiene.

EPPA focuses on the environmental impact of packaging and hopes that the Commission will emphasize the impact when evaluating the entire life cycle of packaging. EPPA has commissioned consulting office in Ramboll a study which concluded that recyclable, paper-based disposable food packaging is more environmentally sustainable than durable containers.

According to a study focusing on take away operations, transporting and washing durable containers would lead to an increase in the consumption of energy, water and raw materials.

According to the study, changing disposable packaging to durable containers would generate 48 percent more carbon dioxide emissions and consume 39 percent more water and require 82 percent more raw materials than sticking to paper-based disposable containers.

EPPA’s board chairman Eric Le Lay according to the study proves that reusable packaging is not always the best solution from an environmental point of view, and the Commission should respect the scientific evidence.

Finland the director and professor of the consumption and production center of the Environmental Center (Syke). Jyri Seppälän feelings about the study are mixed. Choices have been made in the research that also limit the results.

Firstly, according to Seppälä, the study has not taken into account how the EU’s energy production will become less emitting in the next few years.

“The assessment has been made according to the current situation. We have to think that the whole EU is going in a lower carbon direction. The negative side of durable goods is above all the energy required for washing and its emissions. Regarding those emissions, the situation will change in the 2020s.”

If changing to sustainable containers now would generate 48 percent more carbon dioxide emissions, the difference will be bridged by 2030.

“This has not taken into account that [EU:n] solutions are based on what is sustainable in the long run,” says Seppälä.

In addition Seppälä points out that the research on the packaging industry, which needs trees as materials for its products, does not take into account the effects on forests at all.

“If the durable containers were now thrown in the scrap bin and the demand for paper increased, it would lead to an increase in the use of wood. It affects carbon sinks in the land use sector. This is a matter of concern in this study.”

Forests are important carbon sinks for curbing global warming. When trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, carbon sinks must also be preserved.

“Sustainable products prevent the reduction of the carbon sink in forests. It is in line with EU policy to try to strengthen that sink. If durable products are thrown away, more pressure is created on the forest side. The question is whether we have better uses for the forest that will achieve even better benefits in the future.”

At the same time, cutting forests into paper also affects biodiversity, which the study also does not pay attention to.

“If paper products are used too much, the pressure towards diversity increases.”

Blacksmith in all 12 environmental impact categories selected for the study, the disposable solution showed a better result than reusable containers. The results are therefore both clear and flattering for the paper packaging industry.

“I understand very well that they are still trying to make an impact in the last few meters. Based on this study, I wouldn’t say that the EU’s policy is necessarily wrong.”