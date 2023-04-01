HS Environment | The operation of the fifty-year-old Hanasaari will now end: The oil boiler will burn out by the evening

The townspeople already have uses in mind to replace the power plant. “Maybe a big skatepark”, suggested 7-year-old Eeva Raitio.

Long the history of heat and electricity production in Helsinki ends on Saturday, when the Hanasaari power plant ceases to operate. Oil was burned from the boiler to the bottom the night before Saturday. The second pot will burn to nothing by evening.

In the plant, energy is produced by burning mainly coal, with wood pellets added to it. During the day on Saturday, a cloud of white water vapor rose from the building accompanied by a loud commotion.

“Water vapor makes a loud noise when it comes under pressure through the valve. Last night we got another boiler out of production, the other one is still hanging. Let’s see how long there will be enough oil for,” the power plant manager of the energy company Helen Jarmo Hagström said on Saturday.

Power plant manager Jarmo Hagström photographed at the Hanasaari power plant in 2021.

Helen is a company owned by the City of Helsinki. However, the extinction of Hanasaari’s combustion flame does not remove power plant manager Hagström from his position. He is also responsible for the Salmisaaari and Vuosaari power plants, as well as a dozen heating centers in different parts of Helsinki.

Sörnäinen was on a day walk on the beach road Antero Lipsanen. He has lived on the corner for a long time and his father has also worked at the power plant. What would Lipsanen put in place of the power plant?

“Good question. The soil is probably so polluted that cleaning it would be a terrible operation. But I guess with them [Helsingin kaupungilla] there is a plan. A color ball war would suit the building well,” suggested Lipsanen.

“I personally would not have closed the power plant yet because of the current world situation.”

Antero Lipsanen would not have closed the power plant yet.

Pirkko Risuaho (right) and Vesa comment on the power plant in Vilhonvuori.

At the corner of Hämeentie and Käenkuja in Sörnäinen Vilhonvuori Pirkko Risuaho waited for the traffic light to change to green for pedestrians. He looked down the alley towards the power plant and then pointed up Torkelinkatu in the direction of Kallio.

“Since I was a young girl, I have watched that power plant pipe from that hill. It’s a big building. I’ve even been on its roof with a mechanic I know,” Risuaho said on Saturday.

“Helsinki will lose,” he adds.

Does he mean the buildings are being demolished?

“Everything changes,” explains Risuaho’s personal assistant, To clean up a man presenting himself.

Power plant operations began in 1974 at Parrukatu 1–3 in Sörnäis, Helsinki. So energy has been produced on Hanasaari for a year or less than half a century. With the end of the power plant’s operation, Helen’s coal consumption will be halved.

Jarmo Hagström said that nothing concrete will happen in the shutdown of the power plant that the townspeople would see with their own eyes. About 500 tons of oil are burned in two boilers, and smoke should not come out of the chimney any more than normal.

“There are filters. Black smoke is more likely to occur when a cold boiler is ignited. Now I don’t think there will be more smoke when the pot is hot.”

You can still admire the white water vapor until Saturday. Then that time is over too.

The Hanasaari A and B power plants photographed in 2006. The A power plant in the foreground was dismantled in 2007–2008.

When the oils have been burned and the boilers are empty, the interior of the power plant is being dismantled. Only the shells remain from the thousands of cubic meters of the facility.

So what use is being developed for them?

“That’s what the city is thinking about,” says Hagström.

In Käenkuja in Sörnäinen’s Vilhonvuori, his mother Johanna Talvelan with carrying his exercise equipment under his arm Eeva Raitio7, is a suggestion: “Maybe some big skate park”, he throws.

Talvela also thinks about some kind of culture for the people of Kallio. And he doesn’t think the skate hall is a bad idea at all, especially since the Suvilahti skate park next to Hanasalmi just closed.

Eeva Raitio (left) and Johanna Talvela, who were riding a skateboard, had thoughts about the continued use of the power plant.

On Saturday the power plant no longer produced electricity, only heat. And where will the rest of the coal pile be pushed, power plant manager Jarmo Hagström?

“It will be shipped to the Salmisaari power plant. We still have two years of operating time left there.”