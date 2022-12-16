HS Environment | The new information was surprising: Finland is still warming the climate as much as in the 1990s

The data confirmed on Wednesday show that Finland’s net emissions have not decreased in 30 years.

Long Finland’s self-image in climate matters has been that of a model student: greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced by more than a third since 1990, and in addition, forests still bind a lot of carbon.

Progress has been made.

On Wednesday, I had to redraw the picture. Finland causes global warming every year to the same extent as 30 years ago.

The matter came to light when Statistics Finland published its preliminary data on Finland’s greenhouse gas emissions and sinks for 2021.

In the calculation, the method of calculating Finland’s carbon sinks was specified. The conclusion was that Finland’s carbon sinks have decreased sharply in recent years.

The growth of forests mainly acts as a sinkhole in Finland. Carbon dioxide binds from the air to growing trees.

Metsäniele has weakened so much in ten years that the meritorious reductions in emissions will be reversed. As far as Finland is concerned, the same amount of anthropogenic greenhouse gases remains in the atmosphere every year as it did in the early 1990s.

When we look in terms of the climate, the most relevant measure, i.e. Finland’s net emissions, the curve fluctuates a lot, but at least it does not decrease. Net emissions mean the difference between greenhouse gas emissions and sinks.

However, the trend line drawn from the 1990s to last year, which smooths out the fluctuations, is horizontal or even slightly rising, says the group manager of the Finnish Environment Institute Sampo Soimakallio.

“It’s breathtaking,” says Soimakallio.

Finland has written into its new climate act the goal of being carbon neutral in 2035. Carbon neutrality means that Finland’s forests and other sinks would annually absorb as much greenhouse gases as they are released into the air by human activities.

in Finland The carbon balance of land use and forests is calculated by the Finnish Natural Resources Agency, or Luke, although the Statistics Finland compiles the overall statistics.

According to Luke’s calculations, the carbon sink of forests has decreased so much that land use as a whole became a source of emissions for the first time in Finland last year.

I’m reading according to the release the main reasons for the change are “abundant felling and weakening of tree growth”. Emissions from the land use sector are mainly generated by the clearing of peatlands into fields.

New and more accurate forest sink calculation methods changed the outlook, but according to Soimakallio, they are not scapegoats.

“Estimation lives, but it lives in the direction that information becomes more precise.”

The change in the calculation method changed the sink figures for the entire time series, i.e. until the 1990s. At the beginning, the drains were repaired upwards, at the downstream end downwards.

According to the book a major change occurred in the calculation of carbon dioxide emissions from the soil of Finnish forests. Now the calculation takes into account the fact that global warming has already accelerated the decomposition of peat and peat.

In addition, the method of calculating the growth of tree biomass has been specified.

Soimakallio reminds that felling has been increased since the beginning of the 1990s. “It just wasn’t visible for a long time, because the growth of the trees also increased.”

According to Soimakallio, it has been too optimistically assumed in Finland that tree growth could accelerate for a long time to come. Forest policy and estimates of sustainable felling volumes have been made on the basis of this optimism. In reality, the number of forests started to decrease already ten years ago.

In 2021, the logging accumulation was 76.3 million cubic meters, and logging increased by 11 percent from 2020.