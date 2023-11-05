HS Environment | The most common way of measuring well-being is “completely blind” to humanity’s great threat, says top researcher Gretchen Daily

The economic benefits of nature have long been perceived as “free”, but that will not continue, says Gretchen Daily, a top ecologist who has trained CEOs of large Finnish companies.

Imagine On the Atlantic coast to Texas, the largest chemical plant in the Western Hemisphere that wants to expand even further.

Imagine a large company that planned to clear the mangroves under the factory, but ended up saving them because the scientists calculated that the mangroves have a monetary value.

The story sounds like a conservationist’s nap. However, this already happened.

The chemical company Dow is expanding its chlor-alkali production in Freeport, Texas. The company calculated that saving certain mangroves is cheaper than building dikes that provide the same hurricane and flood protection.

The calculations have taken into account that climate change amplifies extreme weather phenomena.

Gretchen Daily

The example is one of many that a top ecologist at Stanford University Gretchen Daily said on Monday, when he presented to 25 Finnish business leaders.

Professor Daily was the main performer at Puistokatu 4 in Helsinki in the afternoonwhere business leaders received a basic course on the importance of natural capital.

The main message of the Daily was this: the benefits provided by nature are the basis of the economy, and although they have long been taken for “free” and as if given, this will not continue.

Benefits can be measured better and better, and their consideration will increase in the decision-making of companies, investors, banks and entire governments.

It is telling that the training day started with the CEOs’ inquiries. University of Helsinki professor, biologist Anna-Liisa Laine started organizing the event when enough CEOs had come to say that now there would be a need to understand biodiversity.

The University of Helsinki, the Environmental Information Forum and the Climate Leadership Coalition joined forces. Among others, the CEOs of Metso, Fortum and Ilmarinen sat on the bench of the nature school.

Mangroves on South Padre Island, Texas.

HS had the opportunity to follow Daily’s presentation of the event, which was otherwise held behind closed doors. In addition, Daily told HS about his thoughts in an hour-long interview.

According to Daily, ecology has strangely started to interest CEOs elsewhere than in Finland.

“There is a dramatic turnaround going on here,” he says.

“Now there is a genuine desire to increase understanding in companies so that nature becomes part of the strategy.”

Daily leads the Natural Capital Project center he founded at the world-famous Stanford University in California. It helps companies, banks and governments consider their impact on natural capital.

Natural capital means that nature is understood as an economic factor like machines or human brains, whose productivity should be taken care of.

Daily stresses that this kind of “accounting for nature” must become more common, and companies must not be left out.

“Companies must play a big role. Otherwise, we will continue on this path until our destruction,” he says to HS.

“Innovation is most needed in how to get the private sector involved in a way that makes sense.”

Insurances, loans and investment instruments that take the environmental footprint into account are examples of these inventions.

The professor expects an overhaul of the accounts from the state.

Daily would not throw gross domestic product (GDP) into the scrap heap, but in his opinion, alongside it, a calculation is needed that takes into account the deterioration and improvement of natural capital.

GDP measures production – not what happens to nature.

“Stopping the loss of nature is not possible unless we question this economic engine driving environmental destruction, which, with a few trivial exceptions, is totally blind to the value of nature,” says Daily.

A parallel calculation method is under development. GEP is an abbreviation of words Gross Ecosystem product i.e. gross ecosystem product. Its use is being tried at the regional level for example in China. In GEP, the annual value of nature’s services in a certain area is added up.

Coral reefs are an example of an ecosystem with multiple economic benefits: they support fish stocks and protect coastal settlements from floods and storms. Picture from Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Daily does not when talking about natural capital or ecosystem services, be just a professor among others. According to Laine, Daily can be considered one of the “mothers” of those concepts.

Daily was ahead of his time when he published a book under the title in 1997 Nature’s Services: Societal dependence on natural ecosystems i.e. Nature’s services: society’s dependence on nature’s ecosystems.

Ecosystem services are the benefits that nature provides to humans.

Soil organisms loosen the soil in such a way that grain or wood can grow in it.

Insects pollinate 75 percent of the world’s food plant species.

Sea algae produce 70 percent of the oxygen in the atmosphere.

Swamps and wetlands clean water and prevent floods.

In cities, trees cool the heat island of hot summers.

You could list continue. Examples are easy to come up with. It is more difficult to price them. The Natural Capital Project offers systematic tools for making assessments.

In them, pricing is often based on opportunity costs. Researchers may ask how much it would cost to build a water treatment plant if the wetland is destroyed or if upstream farming practices are not changed.

“We don’t usually look at the value of a certain butterfly species, it’s hard to get an idea of ​​that,” says Daily. The focus is on the whole.

One project was an entire state: Belize in Central America. Belize’s economy depends on the health of its coastal ecosystems, whether it’s shipping, lobster fishing, or tourism.

Long coral reefs and dense mangroves support fish stocks and protect sandy beaches.

Tourists watched from boats at the coral reef in Belize.

Stanford researchers calculated scenarios for three policy options that extend 25 years into the future.

The option chosen by the government allows for a 50 percent increase in coastal protection, a tripling of tourism income, an increase in fishing income and 25 percent additional protection against storms.

The benefits are based on optimization: economic activity is targeted where the harm to the key parts of the ecosystem is the least.

The calculations convinced the Latin American and Caribbean Development Bank to lend the project. Now they are being followed as a model in several Latin American countries.

A new kind thinking requires new types of fees. Daily’s favorite example is New York drinking water.

Since 1997, the City of New York has been funding the Catskill Mountains region development companyso that New Yorkers would have enough clean throat lozenges.

The Catskill Mountains west of the Hudson River are the source of New York’s water and a popular hiking destination.

The Catskill is a highland region where 90 percent of the megacity’s drinking water originates. That’s why it was understood in New York already in the 1990s that the city should pay the communities in the area, so that, for example, apple orchards and dairy farms are run more environmentally friendly than before.

These actions have avoided the construction of a water purification system costing 6 to 8 billion dollars. The cost has remained a quarter of that. At the same time, nature is being revived three hours’ drive from Manhattan. Aesthetic value is also a value.

“Many would rather go on a romantic trip to the autumn mountains than to a water treatment plant,” says Daily.

Farmers plant rice in the Hunan region of China in April 2018.

A similar example can be found in China. According to the Daily, Beijing is paying rice farmers in the surrounding area to stop farming and switch to new livelihoods.

The dry area is not suitable for farming that requires huge amounts of water, and water is more valuable in the drinking glasses of the capital city residents.

These examples are about public finances, but Daily says it shouldn’t fool you: at this point, the most important thing is to get evidence of working arrangements that companies can start to emulate.

The interview to the end, Daily has a reveal scheduled.

Actually, he doesn’t even like the fact that nature has a price tag. In that busyness, it is easy to get the impression that species other than humans have no value in themselves. Did the professor create a monster? Do you regret it?

No Daily street. His logic is this: the loss of nature is progressing so fast that harnessing market logic for the good of nature must be tried. Human-caused global environmental changes are the biggest threats to humanity. They cannot escape to any other planet.

“When I started my career, my mentors, very successful scientists, had spent decades drawing public attention to respect for nature. They felt they had failed completely. The pace of destruction has only accelerated.”

Although nature is the basis of everything, technology, Urbanization and the global division of labor have clouded people’s perception of what keeps them alive. Whether it’s sad or not, the meaning of money is more widely understood than the meaning of nature.

“My mentors told me that appealing to mere respect for nature will no longer save us. The vast majority of people live so detached from it.”