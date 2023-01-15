HS Environment | The life of Helsinki’s street trees was closely monitored for more than 20 years – The sad truth about the climate was revealed

A new tree is a source of emissions for a long time, so planting sites should be planned carefully and existing trees should be saved whenever possible.

Park cows Along Pasteurinkatu in Viiki, Helsinki, they look like ordinary city trees: they are surrounded by black metal cages and parked cars in front and behind.

However, they are not ordinary trees, as they have participated in scientific research.

The trees in question were planted more than 20 years ago, and for almost their entire life, the trees’ breathing, connection and living conditions have been measured and modeled.

The main characters of the study. These park trees on Pasteurinkatu in Viikki helped to gain new information about the climate effect of street trees.

With the help of these trees, it has been found out how and when street trees act as carbon sinks during their lifetime. Research is part of meteorology Mint Havu dissertation work. The research results were published last year.

In addition to Viikki’s park elms, the study includes a number of tar elms planted in the same year. Both are common street trees.

However, the research is not limited to these two planting areas, the trees also provide information about something much bigger.

“My bigger goal was to create models that can be used to calculate the carbon sink of the entire vegetation of Helsinki,” says Havu.

Coniferousa professor Leena Järvi and other researchers found out by measuring and modeling carbon dioxide and water exchange as well as soil carbon that planted street trees do not become desired carbon sinks very quickly.

After planting, the planting area is actually a source of climate emissions instead of a carbon sink. In the case of Puistolehmus, the planted area is a source of emissions for no less than 14 years, and in the case of sardelpepa for 12 years.

Only after this, the trees really start sequestering more carbon than is released from the planting area.

And it will take another similar amount of time before the trees have tied up all the greenhouse gases released into the air from their planting site. Only then can it be considered that the planted trees are in a climate-neutral situation.

Only when everything released has been tied back can we think that the trees will turn into net sinks. All this takes thirty years.

In the city, that’s a long time. Based on research data, the life cycle of urban trees is the same thirty years on average. The trees themselves would live longer, but in the city they can be faced with, for example, a snow plow, general stress due to the harsh growth site or an urban planning project, which will cut down the trees.

This is directly related to what can be learned from the research of Havu, Järve and partners.

So urban trees would help combat climate change, the planting sites should be planned really well.

Puistolehmus has reached this size in more than 20 years. The trees on Pasteurinkatu were planted in 2002.

“Street trees are sinks in the end, if only they are allowed to grow in place for several decades. That’s why the places should be planned in such a way that the trees can actually stay there, and they don’t have to be cut down later,” says Havu.

“The growing place should also be such that the tree does not suffer or die, for example, because its root system does not have enough space,” says Järvi.

As one example, Järvi mentions housing associations and especially their patio decks, which have to be renewed at regular intervals due to waterproofing reasons.

“In that case, you should think about the placement of the trees so that they don’t have to be removed in the way of the yard deck renovation before they even have time to become carbon sinks,” says Järvi.

Other things too there is something to learn. In the study, the source of emissions was specifically identified as the planting site, i.e. the soil. The trees themselves therefore bound carbon dioxide from the air when they came into contact, but at the same time carbon was released from the soil around the tree.

“When it comes to trees to be planted, of course a very nutrient-rich planting medium is put on them, and peat is often included as well. The carbon-containing substance slowly breaks down from there and is released into the air,” says Havu.

Therefore, in various construction projects and urban planning, it would generally be worthwhile to try to save existing trees. When a tree is felled and a seedling is planted in its place, the carbon store of the felled tree is usually lost and new climate emissions are caused afterwards – according to the information received now, as many as thirty years.

Of course the existing trees also shade and cool in a completely different way than small seedlings.

According to Järvi, one of the important findings of the study was how large the soil’s carbon stock is in the end. Often, in various carbon storage calculations, only the carbon storage of above-ground vegetation is taken into account, but not the soil.

“In that case, the stock is judged to be too small. The soil should be included in various calculations,” says Järvi.

The flip side of that, of course, is that the climate emissions of various construction projects appear larger when the losses of the soil’s carbon stock are included.

Helsinki the city is supposed to be carbon neutral already in eight years. Finland’s carbon neutrality goal, on the other hand, should be achieved in 13 years. And to reach the 1.5 degree warming path according to the Paris climate agreement, there is only about three years left.

The trees being planted now will therefore not have time to help reach these goals. Does planting urban trees make sense?

“Yes, because urban trees have many other benefits. They cool off in the city, and they give people some kind of feeling of nature,” says Havu.

The cooling effect comes in two ways: the trees provide shade, and they also evaporate water through them, which also cools. In addition, trees influence wind conditions and provide food for pollinators, especially in early spring.

“In various planting campaigns and others, you should think about why you actually want to plant those trees. You shouldn’t just stare at the carbon sink. In Helsinki, the sink of urban trees probably covers about five percent of emissions, so in practice, reducing emissions is a way to reach the goals,” says Havu.

“Of course, if the tree is allowed to be in place for, say, 50 years, then the effect is always positive,” states Järvi.