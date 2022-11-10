HS Environment | The graduate engineer from Kuhmo has visited more than 500 wilderness huts – This is how he makes the hiking guides that are used by all of hiking Finland

From the bookshelf peeps a piece of shit.

By that name, a non-fiction writer Jouni Laaksonen calls his own copy of his latest camping guide. The quilt piece lives in Laaksonen’s study and contains notes and scraps of paper scribbled with a pen.

Actually, the markings are not a joke. With them, Finland’s most famous wilderness guide author keeps his production up to date.

Laaksonen’s hiking guides cover Finnish nature from Uudelta to the Käsivarre peaks. He has written route guides for one area as well as for national parks in general and tips for both long and short hikes. The works are good old scraps of paper pages that can be packed into a bag and studied in a tent under the light of a headlamp or the midnight sun.

When wilderness trails are re-aligned or dilapidated wilderness huts are renovated, the information in the books must be updated for new editions.

That’s a lot of work, because in the 2000s, a couple of guides written by Laaksonen have been published by different publishers. About the hiker’s national parks (Otava) has already been printed in 12 editions. Eräily’s popularity grew dramatically during the pandemic, so there is definitely a demand for travel books.

In this story, Jouni Laaksonen tells how he stays informed about what is happening in the roadless hinterland.

Jouni Laaksonen setting up a tent in Muotkatunturi.

Laaksonen is I have a master’s degree in engineering, so I think it’s okay to call the fluff that accumulates in an author’s piece project management. Entries accumulate when Laaksonen notices, for example, an article in Erä newspaper, which reports on the repair of a collapsed bridge in a popular camping area.

In addition, he regularly follows the Retki and Latu&Polku magazines, for which he also writes, and the Metsähallitus luontoon.fi and retkikartta.fi websites. Sometimes industry news can also be found in the newspaper. Of course, Laaksonen wades through the library’s source works, like any other writer.

But there are few writers who have to wander deep into the frozen ravens in order to get first-hand observations from uninhabited log cabins, so that a book that has been published once can be renewed with honor.

This happened, for example, in the spring of 2018, when Laaksonen finished Joel Ahola with a new version of his book about Finland’s desert tribes.

Jouni Laaksonen: “On a family trip during the autumn holidays, we saw how nicely the desert hut in Posio Palotunturi had been renovated last spring. The bed system had also been renewed. The observations were captured on the trip for both the future desert cabin book (which will be made again one day) and the hiking guide to Kainuu and Koilismaa. For some reason Palotunturi’s hut is not on luontoon.fi. So you wouldn’t have gotten this information from the Internet either.” In the picture, Laaksonen’s daughter Unna enters the room.

Laaksonen had learned that a new kammi, or a small cabin with a turf roof, had been built for the use of hikers in the Urho Kekkonen National Park, that is, along Rakitsanoja, which is located in the wilderness of North-Eastern Lapland. However, he had not seen it with his own eyes.

Desert hut guides form one backbone of Laaksonen’s production. The first of them was published in 2002, as the second author Seppo Partanen. Completed with Joel Ahola, the facility came from the edition in 2012 and the third in 2018, still strengthened by dozens of new cabin presentations.

The latest facility already includes introductions to more than 500 desert huts, because the list of huts in previous editions was expanded to cover the entire area of ​​Finland.

If Rakitsanoja’s stove was standing in Nuuksio, a Helsinki resident would be sniffing it between lunch and dinner. But there was a seven-hour car journey between Laaksonen from Kuhmo and Rakitsanoja’s kammi. After that, it was another half day from the parking lot to the same destination, one way.

Laaksonen photographed the cabin in heavy snow, spent the night there, checked two other cabins in the vicinity and skied back from the wilderness to add the information to the manuscript.

Just in time before the deadline, he says.

Laaksonen visited Rakitsanoja’s new cabin in northeastern Lapland in the spring of 2018, just before the new version of his and Joel Ahola’s desert cabin guide went to print. The latest information about the accommodation will be in the book.

With hiking guides Laaksonen builds a road to nature, but he has built a road quite literally.

After graduating with a master’s degree in engineering, he designed road substructures at the State Technical Research Center. It was the 1990s, and Laaksonen was already an experienced hiker.

The bug bite itched badly, and strengthening the roadbeds tasted like clay. A layoff followed. Laaksonen quit his job and trained as a group guide to deepen his skills.

However, leading tourist groups was not a pleasant job description for Laaksose. Independent drilling suited his introverted nature better.

Jouni Laaksonen: “When the blue line crosses the black ridge on the map, there is probably a more or less spectacular waterfall. I found this waterfall at the end of Routasenkuru in the wilderness of Vätsäri by searching the map.”

Now he says he is in his dream field.

“I get to do what I love as my job, which is hiking and writing about hiking. I value the freedom of a free writer above all else. And that’s what I hope, if my books make people go and fall in love with nature.”

This fall’s Laaksos work is called The winter hiker’s guide (SKS). In it, he gives tips for, among other things, camping in the cold and dressing for freezing temperatures.

When Laaksonen goes on a trip, he notices already on the way how the guidance to the destination is organized and notes the observation in his memory. After reaching the path, he writes his observations about the condition and difficulty level of the route, the surrounding vegetation and viewpoints in his notebook.

During a break at the campfire, he writes down whether there are clappers and an ax in the woodshed. If there is a shelter, is it equipped with a sleeping shelter or a table and benches – i.e. can you stay overnight in the shelter.

Of course, you can get information about wilderness huts, routes and campfire sites from the customer service phones of municipalities and the state, but not nearly as thorough as by collecting it yourself in the field.

“I guess it’s my nature that I like to explore. It doesn’t seem stressful. When I go hiking for a week in Lapland, I make a magazine story about it and enjoy the whole time,” he says on the phone at his home in Kuhmo.

Some of the material from the magazine article will eventually be refined into a completely new book or an update of a previous guidebook. Hiker in national parks Laaksonen has made dozens of changes to each edition. In the latest version, he added information about Salla National Park, which was established last January.

Laaksonen defines himself as half journalist, half non-fiction writer. In 2016, he received an award from the Association of Finnish Writers for his merits as an author of non-fiction works.

During the trip, Laaksonen also takes photographs, but emphasizes that he does not consider himself a nature photographer. He doesn’t have the patience to wait for the perfect fog to develop or for a fox to peek out of a hole to focus on its whiskers.

On his autumn 2021 hike in Haltin, Jouni Laaksonen (right) tested how to wade across the Vumakasjoki river on the Haltin hiking trail. “I walked with my friends to the Pitsusjärvi desert hut one way with the trio of women we met earlier (one of whom is in the picture). In bad weather, we looked after each other to make sure everyone got there safely. The bridge on the Halti route had collapsed at the time, so the fordability of the Vumakasjoki River was good new first-hand information.”

For him, the camera is a note-taking tool and an animator of magazine articles and books. Often in the picture, one of the family members who wander along appears, although Laaksonen’s children may sometimes already respond to repeated requests for posing with a routine.

Hundreds of photos taken by Laaksonen are published every year.

“I don’t feel that I’m particularly skilled, but I’ve learned something here about composition and framing,” he says.

It sounds like Laaksonen is prone to modesty.

A familiar map too can serve as a source of new information if you know how to look.

A few years ago, Laaksonen noticed the entry “Kivikaarre” near Pitsusjärvi on Käsivarre’s hiking map. The green letters escaped the gaze among the height curves and the little black triangles marking the love stone.

“Kivikaarre” sounded strange – especially when the highlands of Käsivarre are practically just stone. But it smelled man-made.

In order to clarify the matter, Laaksonen opened a website maintained by the Finnish Museum Agency Cultural environment service window.

According to the Museum Agency, it was a reindeer fence laid out of stones in the past, i.e. an ancient relic. Other than that, almost intact, last used in the 1950s. “Kaarre” is a common name for a part of the reindeer separation fence even today.

Pitsusjärvi stone arch is oval in shape and one hundred meters in diameter. You can only imagine what kind of work the former reindeer herders had to store it.

On his autumn 2021 hike in Haltin, Laaksonen then deviated from the familiar path to the stone wall, photographed it and wrote his observations. Before long, we can also read about the stone arch of Pitsusjärvi in ​​one of Laaksonen’s hiking guides.

“A really great place, both as a historical attraction and in terms of scenery. Only a few kilometers away from the marked hiking trail, but hardly anyone who visits Halt knows anything about this.”