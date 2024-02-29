HS Environment | The government wants to plug the pipes – why would the owners of the pipes do it?

The government has already promised technical carbon sinks in the 2020s, but in reality it is impossible to create them so quickly.

Petteri Orpon (kok) the ideas that carry the government's climate policy have been “plugging the chimneys”, i.e. capturing industrial carbon dioxide emissions. When the focus has been shifted from the exhaust pipes to the bigger pipes, it has also meant that, for example, traffic emissions are not reduced by force.

Can the government reach Finland's climate goals by plugging pipes?

According to the government program, the goal is to get technical carbon sinks into use significantly already in the 2020s.

Technical sinks remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and create permanent carbon reserves.

In Finland, this would practically mean the country's largest biothermal power plants or pulp mills, where carbon dioxide emissions are generated from the burning of wood fuels or wood-derived side streams.

Thermal power plants the weakness is that the recoverable emissions from them come mainly during the heating season. In addition, their bio-derived carbon dioxide emissions are small sources compared to the largest pulp mills.

in Finland the best destination for plugging the pipes would be Kemi's pulp factory, which is also called a bioproduct factory.

It is Finland's largest single emission source of forest-derived carbon dioxide. In addition, it is by the sea, which makes it cheaper to transport the captured carbon dioxide away.

Large wood-based carbon dioxide emissions also come from the Äänekoski pulp mill in central Finland, the Kaukaa mill in Lappeenranta, the Kymi mill from Kuusankoski in Kouvola, the Enocell mill in Uimaharju and the Joutseno mill. The weakness of these is the inland location and thus more expensive transport costs.

According to the December report of the Finnish climate panel, in addition to Kemi, Oulu and Kotka are also significant coastal concentrations of bio-derived carbon dioxide. For example, it is a short distance from Kymi's pulp mill to Kotka.

In principle, the Pori area would also be a possible center where carbon dioxide could be collected from inland plants for further shipping.

None of these factories and their pipes are not in the possession of the Finnish state.

The government's hopes for plugging the pipes therefore rest above all on the shoulders of three large forest companies.

Stora Enso is the most in the audience, which according to the company is “following the matter with interest”. Stora Ensokin is still involved in a few development projects and one pilot. Metsä Group has advanced the furthest, and UPM ranks between the two.

Metsä Group has already done preliminary studies on carbon dioxide recovery, and now the company is even investigating the possibilities of building a carbon dioxide recovery plant in connection with the pulp mill.

Kemi would be a natural destination in the sense that the wood-based emissions from the pulp mill there are almost double or triple compared to Äänekoski or Joutseno.

Even so, Metsä Group is also at a stage where it is just considering the rationality of carbon dioxide capture. Instead, it is open what will be done with the carbon dioxide after that.

Kemi's pulp mill is Finland's largest source of emissions of bio-derived carbon dioxide and is located by the sea. The climate panel has estimated that carbon dioxide capture and storage costs 120–240 euros per ton.

Carbon dioxide can be used as a raw material in, for example, liquid fuels and various chemicals and plastics. Carbon dioxide plays an important role in hydrogen economy products such as methane and methanol.

For example, UPM already makes both biofuels and biochemicals. Now their raw materials are pine oil and beech in the Leuna biorefinery under construction. In the future, carbon dioxide could also be used as a raw material.

Of course, carbon dioxide is already used a lot in industry, for example in the production of urea and soft drinks, but it is usually fossil-based.

If forest companies start capturing bio-derived carbon dioxide, they are understandably interested in making products that can be sold somewhere.

However, the utilization of carbon dioxide does not qualify as a technical sink, because the hydrocarbons from the fuels are immediately released into the atmosphere. Permanent stocks are needed.

“ “For us, this has to be business.”

But why would companies be interested in burying expensively collected carbon dioxide under the sea?

“There are various governmental goals here, but for us this has to be business. In the future, we also see business opportunities in warehousing,” says the strategy director Laura Lundell from UPM.

Metsä Group is at least initially interested in beneficial use. Carbon dioxide storage could also be of interest if there are buyers for it.

“At the beginning, some kind of political driver is needed for storage, without incentives this will not happen”, says Metsä Group's energy director Cheer up Mikkanen.

Bio-derived carbon dioxide the main problem with storage is that it is expensive. And there is still no decent market to pay for storage.

Stored tons of carbon dioxide can of course be sold on the voluntary market, for example to companies that have promised to be carbon neutral and are looking for ways to replace their remaining emissions with purchase sinks.

“The voluntary market and big investments don't always go together,” says Pirita Mikkanen.

Few examples are a project funded by Microsoft in Denmark. The software company Microsoft pays the energy company Ørsted that Ørsted captures and stores almost 2.8 million tons of carbon dioxide from its bio power plant in Kalundborg over 11 years.

Ørsted also receives support for recovery and storage from Denmark for 20 years. Recovery should start next year and storage in 2026.

Stora Enso's integrated factory in Oulu is Finland's 9th largest emitter of bio-derived carbon dioxide, but the location by the sea would favor the creation of technical sinks.

in Finland the government program mentions a reverse auction as one way to speed up the industry.

It means that the state pays for someone to create technical sinks. Sink deals would be done with the company that offers to do the job at the cheapest price.

Sweden has decided to organize a reverse auction, and about 3.3 billion euros have been set aside for this. The goal is to sequester two million tons of carbon dioxide annually.

So, 200–300 million euros could be spent in a year. The support period for the individual institution has been planned 15 years. However, the start of the auction has been postponed.

Denmark's planned support is also the same, around 3 billion euros. Denmark is particularly focused on supporting storage, and storage space would also be sold for recovered emissions from other countries.

Bio-based 28 million tons of carbon dioxide is produced in Finland annually, the majority of this from the forest industry.

About five million tons of this could be economically justified to recover annually, the climate panel estimates. If the entire amount were to be financed with public funds, at least 600 million euros would be needed annually.

Finland has set aside 140 million euros in the government program for the creation of technical carbon sinks for the entire term of government.

It is clear that with such a small amount, it is not possible to run a reverse auction in the system.

The Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (TEM) is currently considering how the limited amount of money would be used most effectively. Instead of covering the costs of carbon sequestration, would it be better to support the construction of a pilot plant?

Of course, in Annex E of the government program there is also an “economic reserve” of 400 million euros, which perhaps could be transferred to technical sinks as well. The money in question has not yet been defined, for example, for hydrogen or battery projects only.

“With the reserved 140 million, maybe we can get started if the allocation is very successful, but it will not create significant technical sinkholes. And this probably won't be solved in the voluntary markets either, because they don't work properly”, says the industrial adviser Juhani Tirkkonen from TEM.

Tirkkonen would turn his eyes to Brussels: “Yes, the biggest subsidies should probably come from the EU.”

The government There are other obstacles in the way of the “significant” technical sinks that we aim for in the 2020s than missing buyers and business sense or non-existent government incentives. The barriers are very practical.

First of all, the projects should be approved. It will take several years.

Then the carbon dioxide should be allowed to be stored. There are no depleted oil deposits or geological salt water deposits required for storage in Finland. Suitable storage locations are especially in the North Sea and Norwegian Sea regions, but also under the southern Baltic Sea.

Many storage projects in the nearby area have been delayed. Planned warehouse spaces are booked years in advance. Is there space in the geologist's warehouses when Finland needs them?

Then we still need ships to transport the carbon dioxide to the storage area. There aren't even any. An ordinary cargo ship is not suitable, because carbon dioxide must be transported cold enough and under a certain pressure.

The main opener is the Norwegian Northern lights project, whose first two ships suitable for transporting carbon dioxide have been built in China since November 2022. The ships should be completed this year. The third ship has already been ordered.

“Of these various challenges, storage capacity is probably the biggest bottleneck and the most difficult to increase,” says the head of VTT's research group Lauri Kujanpää.

Kujanpää according to a good estimate of the time needed to start recovery and storage is seven years.

Even if the Finnish government created incentives for technical sinks as soon as tomorrow, the sinks would only start working in the early 2030s.

The goal of the government program therefore seems quite impossible to achieve.

In December, the then chairman of the Climate Panel Markku Ollikainen warned against creating unmet hope on technical sinkholes. He stated this about technical sinks:

“This is not the kind of means that because of this one could not take any of the current climate measures.”

VTT's Kujanpää message is similar:

“We have fast, effective and cheap methods that need to be done in forests and fields. In themselves, technological carbon sinks are indeed necessary, but they are slower and more expensive. Both of these carbon sinks are needed, they do not compete with each other.”